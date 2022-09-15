--
Braxton Peters, West Morgan: Peters accounted for nearly 200 yards of total offense and four touchdowns in a 42-0 win over Central-Florence on Thursday. Peters had touchdown runs of 6, 59 and 6 yards and completed a 44-yard touchdown pass to Ti’arrius Mosley.
--
Caden Childers, Brewer: Childers finished with touchdowns rushing (82 yards), receiving (34 yards) and passing (39 yards) in a 27-21 win over East Limestone on Friday.
--
Ellis Dickman, Decatur: Dickman completed the game-winning touchdown pass to Dayton Swoopes as Decatur defeated Cullman 36-33 in triple overtime on Thursday. He also had a touchdown pass to Kevin Duke during overtime.
--
Kenny Joshua, Austin: Joshua had touchdown runs of 2 and 47 yards in Austin’s 26-14 win over Florence on Thursday.
--
Bo Solley, Decatur Heritage: Solley completed 17-of-25 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed 10 times for 84 yards, against Coosa Christian on Thursday.
--
Carsen Reed, Hatton: Reed had rushing touchdowns of 42, 16 and 4 yards in Hatton’s 52-0 win over Tharptown on Thursday.
--
Karl Parham, Tanner: Parham passed for three touchdowns, and returned an interception 31 yards for another score, in a 27-20 win over Falkville on Thursday.
--
Jalen Fletcher, West Morgan: Fletcher carried the ball 13 times for 119 yards and a 69-yard touchdown against Central-Florence.
--
Xander Gaines, Priceville: Gaines had a pair of long rushing touchdowns (76, 47 yards) in Priceville’s 47-0 win over DAR on Thursday.
--
Caden Burnett, Falkville: Burnett passed for 107 yards and a touchdown, and had an 11-yard touchdown run, against Tanner on Thursday.
--
Jayden Gilbert, Clements: Gilbert returned a kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown against Mars Hill on Thursday.
--
Jake Langlois, Priceville: Langlois had eight total tackles and an interception against DAR on Thursday.
--
Will Clemons, Brewer: Clemons led the Patriots with 11 tackles against East Limestone on Friday.
--
Thomas Colston, Ardmore: Colston rushed for a pair of touchdowns in Ardmore’s 24-8 win over Lawrence County on Friday.
