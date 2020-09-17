--
Jevon Jackson
Austin
The senior continued his stellar start to the 2020 season on Friday, rushing for 210 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-28 win over James Clemens. Jackson scored on runs of 10, 33 and 53 yards.
--
Izayah Fletcher
Hartselle
The sophomore hauled in six catches for 144 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-10 win over Decatur. He had touchdown catches of 55, 11 and 46 yards.
--
Brody Sparks
Lawrence County
The senior put on a show in a 41-21 win over Ardmore, passing for 290 yards and four touchdowns and rushing for 204 yards and another score. He also intercepted a pair of passes.
--
Brayden Kyle
Decatur Heritage
The sophomore accounted for more than 300 yards of offense and six touchdowns in a 53-8 region win over Vina on Friday. Kyle passed for 288 yards and four touchdowns, and rushed for 56 yards and two more scores.
--
Quincy Crittendon
Austin
The senior completed 14 of 22 pass attempts for 154 yards and three touchdowns in the win over region rival James Clemens. He also rushed for 114 yards on 11 carries.
--
Jordan Scott
Athens
The senior tossed touchdown passes of 24, 8 and 28 yards in a 22-0 region win over Hazel Green.
--
Tyler Founds
Decatur Heritage
The senior caught three passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns against Vina. Defensively, he had five tackles and an interception.
--
Peyton Sallee
Falkville
The senior completed 11 of 15 passes for 235 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 53-14 win over Pisgah.
--
River Helms
West Limestone
The senior hauled in eight catches for 94 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a win over Central-Florence.
--
Ben Michael Bennett
Lawrence County
The junior was Sparks' favorite target last Friday, catching six passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns.
