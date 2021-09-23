Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage: The senior accounted for four total touchdowns in a 46-0 win over Shoals Christian, passing for three touchdowns and rushing for another. Kyle finished 5 of 7 passing for 191 yards while rushing for 35 yards on two carries.
Ellis Dickman, Decatur: The junior tossed a pair of touchdown passes (47 yards to Jyron McDaniel with 39.6 seconds left to play and 27 yards to Jayden Brown) in Decatur’s 16-14 win over Buckhorn.
Mason Cartee, Priceville: The junior rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries in an 18-0 win over Wilson.
Tyler Founds, Decatur Heritage: The senior returned a punt 57 yards for a touchdown and intercepted a pass on defense against Shoals Christian.
Sebastian Pendegraph, West Morgan: The senior rushed for a pair of touchdowns and recorded seven tackles and an interception against West Limestone.
Tyran Murphy, R.A. Hubbard: The senior rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown and caught a 23-yard touchdown pass in an 18-6 win over Phillips. He also had six tackles on defense.
Dakota Wilson, West Limestone: The junior returned a punt for a touchdown and ran for another score in a 31-14 win over West Morgan.
Skylar Townsend, Tanner: The sophomore caught a touchdown pass and intercepted a pass on defense in a 14-6 win over North Sand Mountain.
Alex Mason, East Limestone: The junior rushed for 161 yards and a pair of touchdowns on seven carries in a 49-7 win over Brewer. Mason also added an 18-yard fumble recovery that went for another score.
