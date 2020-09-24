--
Colin Patterson
West Limestone
The sophomore completed 12 of 17 passes for 132 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 37-15 win over West Morgan.
--
Levi Barnes
East Lawrence
The senior completed 14 of 19 pass attempts for 302 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-0 win over Danville.
--
Brayden Kyle
Decatur Heritage
The sophomore passed for 156 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 110 yards and three more scores, in a 61-18 win over Shoals Christian.
--
Kaleb Moore
Hartselle
The junior rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns on just seven carries in a win over Columbia.
--
Kaden Edwards
Lawrence County
The senior caught six passes for 136 yards against Russellville, good for a 22.6 yards per catch average.
--
Kollin Swart
East Limestone
The senior rushed for 96 yards and two touchdowns on just three carries in a win over Brewer.
--
Jerry Burton
Priceville
The senior carried the ball 16 times for 136 yards and three touchdowns in a win against Wilson.
--
Connor Dillard
West Morgan
The sophomore rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns against West Limestone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.