Ri Fletcher, Hartselle: The sophomore rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries against Russellville.
Tyler Founds, Decatur Heritage: The senior caught four passes for 106 yards and a pair of touchdowns against Woodville.
Austin Williams, Lawrence County: The senior rushed for 183 yards and two scores on 30 carries against Westminster Christian. He also converted two point-after attempts to account for 14 of Lawrence County’s 20 points.
Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage: The senior threw for five touchdowns and ran for two in a 55-14 win over Woodville. Kyle completed 8 of 12 passes for 205 yards and carried the ball twice for 106 yards.
Fortune Wheeler, East Limestone: The sophomore rushed for 239 yards and four touchdowns on 30 carries in a 31-28 loss to West Limestone.
Walker Hoyle, Hartselle: The junior had two interceptions, including a 29-yard return for a touchdown in a 58-21 win over Russellville.
Caden Burnett, Falkville: The junior completed seven of eight passes for 211 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-7 win over Cold Springs.
Caden Childers, Brewer: The junior completed 28 of 44 passes for 255 yards and one touchdown vs. Arab.
Danny Burney, Brewer: The sophomore had 15 catches for 115 yards vs. Arab.
Alex Guster, Tanner: The senior rushed for three touchdowns in a 41-8 win over Columbia.
Dylann Roper, Athens: The senior had a 40-yard touchdown run and caught a 4-yard touchdown pass against Hueytown.
Kohl Randolph, Danville: The senior caught three passes for 63 yards and two touchdowns against Priceville.
Briley Kerby, Hatton: The senior completed five of eight passes for 50 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and rushed for 124 yards and another score, in a win over East Lawrence.
