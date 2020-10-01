--
Jaylen Gilbert
Athens
The senior lit up Hueytown for 294 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 30 carries in a 49-40 victory.
--
Brayden Kyle
Decatur Heritage
The junior completed 5 of 7 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns and rushed four times for 154 yards and two more scores in a 47-14 win over Woodville.
--
JT Blackwood
Hartselle
The junior completed 14 of 22 pass attempts for 293 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-14 win over Russellville.
--
Garrett Lee
Lawrence County
The senior hauled in seven passes for three touchdowns and 94 yards against Westminster Christian.
--
Evan Fuqua
Tanner
The senior rushed for 242 yards and three touchdowns in a 50-40 win over Columbia. He also had 11 tackles and an interception.
--
Gage Dutton
Lawrence County
The senior carried the ball 26 times for 200 yards against Westminster Christian.
--
Christian Angulo
Falkville
The senior carried the ball 14 times for 180 yards and two touchdowns in a win against Cold Springs.
--
Conner Harbin
Ardmore
The senior returned a kickoff 80 yards for a score and caught a 63-yard touchdown pass in a win over Clements.
