Garrett Lee Lawrence County football
Lawrence County's Garrett Lee caught seven passes for three touchdowns and 94 yards against Westminster Christian last Friday. [MATT MCKEAN/FOR THE DECATUR DAILY/FILE]

 MATT MCKEAN

Jaylen Gilbert

Athens

The senior lit up Hueytown for 294 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 30 carries in a 49-40 victory.

Brayden Kyle

Decatur Heritage

The junior completed 5 of 7 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns and rushed four times for 154 yards and two more scores in a 47-14 win over Woodville.

JT Blackwood

Hartselle

The junior completed 14 of 22 pass attempts for 293 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-14 win over Russellville.

Garrett Lee

Lawrence County

The senior hauled in seven passes for three touchdowns and 94 yards against Westminster Christian.

Evan Fuqua

Tanner

The senior rushed for 242 yards and three touchdowns in a 50-40 win over Columbia. He also had 11 tackles and an interception.

Gage Dutton

Lawrence County

The senior carried the ball 26 times for 200 yards against Westminster Christian.

Christian Angulo

Falkville

The senior carried the ball 14 times for 180 yards and two touchdowns in a win against Cold Springs.

Conner Harbin

Ardmore

The senior returned a kickoff 80 yards for a score and caught a 63-yard touchdown pass in a win over Clements.

