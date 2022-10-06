--
Briley Kerby, Hatton: Kerby accounted for four total touchdowns, two passing and two rushing, in a 50-13 win over Tanner.
Caden Burnett, Falkville: Burnett accounted for five total touchdowns in a 40-33 region loss to Lexington on Friday. He completed 16-of-26 passes for 374 yards and four touchdowns and ran for a 3-yard score.
Isaiah Warnick, Falkville: Warnick hauled in eight catches for 303 yards and touchdowns of 31, 45, 75 and 58 yards against Lexington.
Ri Fletcher, Hartselle: Fletcher rushed for 200 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including the game-winner with less than a minute to play, in Hartselle’s 29-26 region win at Muscle Shoals.
Walker Hoyle, Hartselle: Hoyle had a team-high 13 tackles, including one for a loss, in the win over Muscle Shoals on Friday.
Brogan Gross, Athens: Gross tossed touchdown passes of 6 and 18 yards in a 35-23 loss to Cullman.
Easton Smith, West Limestone: Smith rushed for 172 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Wilson.
Savarius Evans, Decatur Heritage: Evans scored on a 28-yard touchdown run three plays after intercepting a pass in Decatur Heritage’s 16-12 loss to Appalachian.
Xander Gaines, Priceville: Gaines had a 40-yard rushing touchdown, caught a 21-yard touchdown pass and returned an interception 38 yards for another score in a 55-10 win over St. John Paul II.
Hayden Wynn, Austin: Austin’s sophomore kicker converted field goals of 31 and 28 yards in a 22-0 win over Grissom.
Brayden Hillis, Ardmore: Hills had touchdown passes of 49 and 50 yards in a loss to Fairview.
Noah Stafford, Ardmore: Stafford caught a pair of touchdown passes (49 and 50 yards) against Fairview.
