Maurice Jones, Austin: The sophomore had two touchdown catches for 37 and 31 yards and also returned a punt for a touchdown vs. Grissom.
Mason Cartee, Priceville: The junior rushed for 254 yards and five touchdowns in a 58-43 win over Rogers.
Mookie Moore, Hartselle: The senior recorded a team-high 17 tackles in a 45-34 win over Athens.
Treyce Oden, Hartselle: The junior had 15 tackles against Athens.
Ri Fletcher, Hartselle: The sophomore rushed for 193 and three touchdowns on 17 carries in Hartselle’s win over Athens.
Fortune Wheeler, East Limestone: The sophomore had four rushing touchdowns in a 48-14 win over Lawrence County.
Jalen Fletcher, West Morgan: The sophomore carried the ball 28 times for 146 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-24 win over eighth-ranked Central.
Braxton Peters, West Morgan: The sophomore had a 12-yard rushing touchdown and tossed a 30-yard touchdown pass against Central.
Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage: The senior completed 6 of 12 passes for 134 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 185 yards and four touchdowns, in Decatur Heritage’s win over Waterloo.
Mikah McCoy, R.A. Hubbard: The junior rushed for four touchdowns and caught a 40-yard touchdown in a 55-26 win over Vina.
Keyondrick Cobb, R.A. Hubbard: The senior tossed a 40-yard touchdown pass and ran for scores of 29 and 16 yards for the Chiefs.
Caden Childers, Brewer: The junior accounted for three touchdowns, two passing and one rushing, against Lee-Huntsville.
Peyton Kelly, East Lawrence: The senior had three touchdown passes in a 54-28 win over Elkmont.
Alex Guster, Tanner: The senior rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns in a 47-12 win over Whitesburg Christian.
Trey Crutcher, Tanner: The senior rushed for 128 yards and pair of scores against Whitesburg Christian.
