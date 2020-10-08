Jaylen Gilbert
Athens
The senior was a workhorse for the Golden Eagles last Friday against Hartselle. He rushed 219 yards and two touchdowns on 50 carries.
--
Winston Lyle
Austin
The senior caught three passes for 81 yards in a 25-23 comeback win over Grissom. He caught a 53-yard pass that set up his game-winning 15-yard touchdown reception late in the fourth quarter.
--
Levi Barnes
East Lawrence
The senior accounted for six touchdowns, four passing and two rushing, in a big win over Elkmont.
--
Michael Guster
Tanner
The senior needed just eight carries to rush for 288 yards and three touchdowns against Whitesburg Christian.
--
Thorne Slaton
West Limestone
The senior rushed for 245 yards and a pair of long touchdowns (53 and 50 yards) on 24 carries in a big region win over Brooks on Friday.
--
Brayden Kyle
Decatur Heritage
The junior completed 12 of 23 pass attempts for 279 yards and five touchdowns against Waterloo.
--
Tyler Founds
Decatur Heritage
The junior made an impact on both sides of the ball against Waterloo, finishing with two offensive touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving) and 19 tackles on defense.
--
Garrett Lee
Lawrence County
The senior recorded 16 tackles and caught five passes for 95 yards and a touchdown against East Limestone.
