Jayden Brown, Decatur: The senior receiver had eight receptions for 173 yards and four touchdowns against Muscle Shoals on Friday. His touchdowns covered 12, 24, 80 and 7 yards.
De’Air Young, Austin: The Austin quarterback had six total touchdowns, five rushing and one passing, in a 41-33 region win over James Clemens. He accounted for 355 yards of total offense.
Kade Taylor, Danville: Taylor carried the ball seven times for 145 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-6 region win over Asbury. He also had nine total tackles on defense.
Mason Cartee, Priceville: Cartee rushed for three first-half touchdowns in a 41-14 region win over North Jackson. Cartee finished the half with 145 rushing yards and touchdowns of 45, 1 and 55 yards.
Isaiah Warnick, Falkville: Falkville starred on both sides of the ball Friday, hauling in seven catches for 112 yards and three touchdowns on offense and intercepting three passes with 10 total tackles on defense, in a 28-6 win over Red Bay.
Caden Burnett, Falkville: Burnett completed 16-of-22 passes for 240 yards and three touchdowns against Red Bay. He also had a 1-yard rushing touchdown.
Lincoln Bryant, Hartselle: Bryant carried the ball 17 times for 150 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Hartselle’s 45-21 win over Athens.
Ellis Dickman, Decatur: Dickman completed 18-of-32 passes for 325 yards and four touchdowns against Muscle Shoals on Friday.
Bo Solley, Decatur Heritage: Solley tossed four touchdown passes in a 49-8 region win over Woodville on Thursday.
Jaxon Thomas, Decatur Heritage: Thomas rushed for two touchdowns (57, 5 yards) and caught a touchdown pass in Decatur Heritage’s win over Woodville.
Alex Mason, East Limestone: Mason accounted for four total touchdowns in a 54-13 win over Lawrence County, rushing for scores of 14 and 6 yards and returning a pair of kickoffs for touchdowns.
Brady Moore, Clements: Moore accounted for three touchdowns, three rushing and one passing, in a 46-18 win over Elkmont on Friday. He finished with a game-high 165 rushing yards on 20 carries while passing for 88 yards.
Jayden Gilbert, Clements: Gilbert rushed 25 times for 140 yards and a touchdown, and tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass, in the win over Elkmont on Friday.
Briley Kerby, Hatton: Kerby completed 6-of-7 pass attempts for 139 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for a team-high 154 yards, in a big 60-34 region win over Sheffield on Friday.
Carsen Reed, Hatton: Reed recorded a team-high 14 tackles on defense, and rushed for three touchdowns in Hatton’s win over Sheffield.
