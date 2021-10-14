Tyler Cooper, Austin: The senior rushed for 170 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries in Austin’s win over Huntsville.
Owen Poovey, Decatur: The senior punter had two punts downed inside Hazel Green’s 10. His second, downed at the 5, led to a blocked punt recovered in the end zone for a Decatur touchdown. He also kicked a 28-yard field goal in Decatur’s 24-17 win over the Trojans.
Tyler Founds, Decatur Heritage: The Troy commitment caught three passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns and recorded 16 tackles on defense against R.A. Hubbard.
JT Blackwood, Hartselle: The senior completed 13 of 18 passes for 208 yards and three touchdowns in a region win over Muscle Shoals.
Ri Fletcher, Hartselle: The sophomore ran for 220 yards and four touchdowns and caught another touchdown against Muscle Shoals.
Izayah Fletcher, Hartselle: The junior was Blackwood’s favorite target against Muscle Shoals, hauling in five passes for 125 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Mookie Moore, Hartselle: The senior finished with 23 tackles and a forced fumble against Muscle Shoals.
Ellineaus Jackson, Tanner: The sophomore rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown and caught four passes for 91 yards and another score against Falkville.
Carson Crowe, Danville: The senior rushed for 154 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries in a region win over Elkmont.
Kameron Gatewood, Athens: The junior had two long touchdown runs (55 and 45 yards) in a win over Buckhorn.
Landon Powers, Falkville: The freshman passed for 107 yards and three touchdowns against Tanner.
Caden Childers, Brewer: The junior tossed a pair of touchdown passes and rushed for a third score in a 43-36 win over Mae Jemison.
Jalen Fletcher, West Morgan: The sophomore rushed for 153 yards and two touchdowns against Brooks.
