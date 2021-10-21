Jake Langlois, Priceville: The junior recorded 18 tackles, including two for a loss, and intercepted two passes, one that was returned for a touchdown, in Priceville’s 28-16 win over Deshler.
JT Blackwood, Hartselle: The senior completed 8 of 9 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns in a 56-7 win over Hazel Green.
Parker Frost, Lawrence County: The freshman threw for 212 yards, completing touchdown passes to Braiden Fountain and Cam Gholston, against Mae Jemison.
Maurice Jones, Austin: The sophomore caught three passes for 131, including a 98-yard touchdown, in Austin’s 42-0 win over Albertville.
Jyron McDaniel, Decatur: The junior sparked Decatur with touchdown returns on a punt and an interception in a 69-6 win over Columbia.
Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage: The senior was perfect in the passing game, completing 5 of 5 throws for 194 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 46 yards and another score in Decatur Heritage’s 47-0 win over Cherokee.
Tyler Founds, Decatur Heritage: The Troy commitment intercepted a pass and hauled in a 42-yard touchdown reception for the Eagles against Cherokee.
Treyce Oden, Hartselle: The junior led Hartselle’s defense with 14 tackles against Hazel Green.
Jalen Fletcher, West Morgan: The sophomore rushed for 166 yards and a pair of touchdowns in West Morgan’s 38-8 win over Wilson.
Jayden Gilbert, Clements: The sophomore accounted for two touchdowns as Clements picked up a 28-16 win over Danville.
Caden Childers, Brewer: The junior passed for 235 yards and a pair of touchdowns against Fairview.
Cayden Rivers, East Lawrence: The senior rushed for two touchdowns (1 and 14 yards) in a close overtime loss to Phil Campbell.
Peyton Kelly, East Lawrence: The senior tossed a pair of touchdowns for the Eagles against Phil Campbell.
