Brayden Kyle
Decatur Heritage
The junior was nearly flawless against Cherokee, completing eight of nine passes for 278 yards and five touchdowns.
--
Tre Shackelford
Austin
The senior hauled in four catches for 123 yards and three touchdowns against Albertville.
--
Jacob McRae
Decatur
The junior had 10 tackles, including three sacks, in Decatur's 45-0 win over Columbia.
--
Jaden Baker
Austin
The senior intercepted a pair of passes, returning one for a touchdown, in Austin's win over Albertville.
--
Zach Guy
Lawrence County
The senior finished with 15 total tackles and forced a fumble against Mae Jemison.
--
Christian Angulo
Falkville
The senior rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries in Falkville's win over Ider. He also had four tackles and an interception on defense.
--
Jaxson Mitchell
Hatton
The senior had four touchdowns, two rushing and two receiving, and accounted for 154 yards of total offense in Hatton's win over Tharptown.
--
Gage Dutton
Lawrence County
The senior carried the ball 20 times for 175 yards and two touchdowns against Mae Jemison.
--
Sean Zerkle
Decatur Heritage
The senior caught three touchdown passes and forced a fumble on defense in Decatur Heritage’s win over Cherokee.
