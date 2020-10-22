D200910 heritage offense (copy)
Decatur Heritage quarterback Brayden Kyle completed eight of nine passes for 278 yards and five touchdowns in last week's 46-16 win over Cherokee.

 Jeronimo Nisa

Brayden Kyle

Decatur Heritage

The junior was nearly flawless against Cherokee, completing eight of nine passes for 278 yards and five touchdowns.

--

Tre Shackelford

Austin

The senior hauled in four catches for 123 yards and three touchdowns against Albertville.

--

Jacob McRae

Decatur

The junior had 10 tackles, including three sacks, in Decatur's 45-0 win over Columbia.

--

Jaden Baker

Austin

The senior intercepted a pair of passes, returning one for a touchdown, in Austin's win over Albertville.

--

Zach Guy

Lawrence County

The senior finished with 15 total tackles and forced a fumble against Mae Jemison.

--

Christian Angulo

Falkville

The senior rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries in Falkville's win over Ider. He also had four tackles and an interception on defense.

--

Jaxson Mitchell

Hatton

The senior had four touchdowns, two rushing and two receiving, and accounted for 154 yards of total offense in Hatton's win over Tharptown.

--

Gage Dutton

Lawrence County

The senior carried the ball 20 times for 175 yards and two touchdowns against Mae Jemison.

--

Sean Zerkle

Decatur Heritage

The senior caught three touchdown passes and forced a fumble on defense in Decatur Heritage’s win over Cherokee.

 david.elwell@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2395. Twitter @DD_DavidElwell.

