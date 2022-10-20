--
Jack Smith, Hartselle: Smith rushed for three touchdowns, and passed for two more, in Hartselle’s 41-14 win over Decatur last Friday. Smith had touchdown runs of 4, 1 and 3 yards and touchdown passes of 66 yards to Eli Tidwell and 5 yards to Zeke McHan.
--
De’Air Young, Austin: Young tossed three touchdowns as Austin clinched the Class 7A, Region 4 championship with a 28-26 win over Bob Jones last Friday.
--
Jayden Brown, Decatur: Brown caught seven passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns against Hartselle. In the senior's last two games vs. Muscle Shoals and Hartselle, he has caught 15 passes for 296 yards and six touchdowns.
--
Connor Dillard, West Morgan: Dillard completed 7-of-9 passes for 181 yards and four touchdowns in a 69-0 region win over East Lawrence last Friday.
--
Jaylen Mosely, Priceville: Mosely rushed for touchdowns of 53, 65, 9 and 43 yards in a 72-45 region win over Westminster Christian last Friday.
--
Wyatt Dutton, Lawrence County: Dutton rushed for three touchdowns in a region game against Fairview last Friday.
--
Alex Mason, East Limestone: Mason accounted for four touchdowns in a 35-20 win over West Point last Friday, rushing for three scores and catching a 72-yard touchdown pass. He finished with 126 yards rushing on seven carries and 170 receiving yards on nine catches.
--
Larry Howard, Athens: Howard ran for touchdowns of 11 and 4 yards in a big 49-6 win over Columbia last Friday.
--
Mason Cartee, Priceville: Cartee rushed for 163 yards and three touchdowns in Priceville’s win over Westminster Christian.
--
Jeremy Strong, West Morgan: Strong had touchdown runs of 2 and 51 yards in West Morgan’s win over East Lawrence.
--
Blitz Clemons, Priceville: Clemons finished with 122 yards rushing and a pair of scores against Westminster Christian last Friday.
--
Carsen Reed, Hatton: Reed had 12 total tackles on defense, and a rushing touchdown, against Lexington on Friday.
