After starting the season unranked, the Decatur Heritage Eagles are No. 10 in Class 1A according to this week’s rankings by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Austin, which was ranked No. 10 in 7A last week, has moved up one spot to No. 9. Austin (2-0) has wins over Hartselle, 45-14, and Decatur, 56-14. Austin travels to Florence on Friday.
Decatur Heritage (2-0) has wins over Phillips, 48-7, and Sumiton Christian, 48-6. Decatur Heritage hosts Valley Head on Friday.
The only other area team to receive votes this week is R.A. Hubbard in Class 1A.
Jasper is the new No. 1 team in Class 5A. The Vikings moved up from No. 3 after the previous No. 1 Briarwood Christian and No. 2 Ramsey both lost. The No.1 teams in the other six classifications stayed the same with Hoover in 7A, Saraland in 6A, UMS-Wright in 4A, Flomaton in 3A, Fyffe in 2A and Mars Hill Bible in 1A.
This week’s rankings:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Hoover (25); 2-0; 309
2. McGill-Toolen (1); 2-0; 227
3. Central-Phenix City; 1-1; 206
4. Thompson; 2-0; 188
5. Hewitt-Trussville; 2-0; 161
6. Mountain Brook; 2-0; 119
7. Theodore; 2-0; 98
8. Lee-Montgomery; 2-0; 81
9. Austin; 2-0; 44
10. Auburn; 1-1; 33
Others receiving votes: Prattville (2-0) 13, Vestavia Hills (1-0) 2, James Clemens (0-2) 1.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Saraland (21); 2-0; 296
2. Pinson Valley (3); 1-1; 228
3. Muscle Shoals (1); 2-0; 210
4. Clay-Chalkville (1); 2-0; 187
5. Hueytown; 2-0; 158
6. Oxford; 2-0; 115
7. Blount; 2-0; 103
8. Opelika; 2-0; 89
9. Wetumpka; 1-1; 34
10. Carver-Montgomery; 2-0; 12
Others receiving votes: Bessemer City (2-0) 11, Jackson-Olin (1-1) 8, Dothan (1-1) 7, Fort Payne (2-0) 5, x-Spanish Fort (1-1) 5, Chelsea (1-1) 4, Shades Valley (1-0) 4, x-Daphne (0-2) 2, Gardendale (2-0) 2, Albertville (1-0) 1, Paul Bryant (2-0) 1.
x-Records include forfeit loss by Daphne.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Jasper (15); 1-0; 267
2. Demopolis (4); 2-0; 219
3. Central-Clay Co. (4); 1-0; 218
4. Ramsay (3); 1-1; 162
5. Etowah; 2-0; 159
6. Briarwood; 0-1; 153
7. Russellville; 1-0; 101
8. Madison Aca.; 1-1; 67
9. Pleasant Grove; 2-0; 33
10. Mortimer Jordan; 1-1; 23
Others receiving votes: Alexandria (1-0) 17, Center Point (1-1) 17, Bibb Co. (2-0) 11, Vigor (0-1) 9, Madison Co. (1-1) 7, Carroll-Ozark (2-0) 4, Corner (2-0) 4, Springville (2-0) 4, Sylacauga (2-0) 4, Greenville (1-1) 2, Jemison (2-0) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. UMS-Wright (26); 1-0; 312
2. Hokes Bluff; 1-0; 227
3. American Chr.; 2-0; 208
4. Catholic-Montgomery; 2-0; 174
5. Hillcrest-Evergreen; 1-1; 140
6. Andalusia; 1-1; 134
7. Headland; 2-0; 107
8. Jacksonville; 1-1; 73
9. Good Hope; 2-0; 24
10. Holtville; 1-0; 17
Others receiving votes: North Jackson (0-1) 15, Childersburg (2-0) 12, Brooks (1-1) 11, Sipsey Valley (2-0) 9, St. John Paul II (2-0) 9, Montevallo (1-1) 5, Anniston (0-1) 2, Deshler (0-2) 2, Williamson (1-0) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Flomaton (23); 1-0; 303
2. Piedmont (2); 1-0; 228
3. Gordo (1); 2-0; 208
4. Randolph Co.; 1-0; 175
5. Pike Co.; 1-0; 159
6. Providence Chr.; 2-0; 137
7. Midfield; 1-0; 91
8. St. James; 2-0; 60
9. Mobile Chr.; 0-1; 54
10. Geraldine; 1-1; 33
Others receiving votes: T.R. Miller (1-0) 10, Saks (1-1) 8, Walter Wellborn (1-0) 8, Winfield (1-1) 2, Beulah (2-0) 1, Clements (2-0) 1, Excel (1-0) 1, Pike Road (2-0) 1, Pisgah (1-0) 1, Westminster-Huntsville (1-1) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Fyffe (26); 1-0; 312
2. Luverne; 1-0; 227
3. Ohatchee; 1-0; 171
4. Abbeville; 1-0; 144
5. Addison; 1-1; 138
6. Collinsville; 2-0; 133
7. Leroy; 0-1; 121
8. Reeltown; 2-0; 79
9. Colbert Co.; 2-0; 60
10. Aliceville; 0-1; 38
Others receiving votes: Daleville (2-0) 26, Cottage Hill (1-0) 20, Highland Home (0-1) 4, Red Bay (2-0) 4, North Sand Mountain (1-0) 2, Cedar Bluff (1-0) 1, J.U. Blacksher (2-0) 1, Winston Co. (2-0) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Mars Hill Bible (22); 1-0; 296
2. Maplesville (3); 1-0; 236
3. Sweet Water; 1-0; 202
4. Brantley; 1-0; 178
5. Lanett (1); 2-0; 168
6. Pickens Co.; 1-0; 111
7. South Lamar; 1-0; 90
8. Linden; 1-1; 61
9. Spring Garden; 0-1; 37
10. Decatur Heritage; 2-0; 24
Others receiving votes: Millry (1-0) 21, R.A. Hubbard (2-0) 21, Elba (1-1) 14, Georgiana (1-1) 9, Marion Co. (2-0) 6, Winterboro (2-0) 5, Donoho (1-0) 1, Fruitdale (2-0) 1, Keith (2-0) 1.
