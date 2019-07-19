Seven local teams will compete in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes 7-on-7 competition, which begins Tuesday at Jack Allen Soccer Complex.
Austin, Decatur and East Limestone will compete in the big school division with teams from Class 5A-7A. Decatur Heritage, Falkville, East Lawrence and Clements will play in the small school division with teams from Class 1A-4A.
Pool play will start at 9 a.m., and bracket play will follow at 1 p.m. The two championship games are scheduled to start at 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Decatur won last year’s big school competition by beating Huntsville. Deshler won the small school division by edging out Falkville.
Eleven teams will compete in the big school division. Seven teams will compete in the small school division. Admission to the competition is free.
