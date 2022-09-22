OK, class is now in session.
Today, it’s time for mid-term grades for each of the area’s 19 high school football teams.
As usual there’s a group at the top having great success and deserving of being honored.
There’s another group in the middle knowing that the top tier is still within reach. They just have to keep on pushing forward.
There’s still another group behind them. Unfortunately, it’s been a frustrating season so far. For them it’s time to keep the faith, be positive and work to get better each day.
At the top of the class we have four teams that have at least one thing in common. They have perfect 5-0 records.
Take your seats Hartselle, Decatur, Priceville and West Morgan. You’ve earned your A+.
No pushing and shoving Hartselle and Decatur. There are plenty of seats available. Save the physical stuff for Oct. 14 at J.P. Cain Stadium.
Same goes for Priceville and West Morgan. Hold off on the pushing and shoving for when you meet on the field on … oops! That’s right. You don’t play each other this season.
Guess you can save it for the playoffs. Why not the Class 4A semifinals in late November and at a home field that can’t possibly hold everyone who wants to see this game?
Another thing about Hartselle, Decatur, Priceville and West Morgan that they have in common is that they know how to play defense. Hartselle averages giving up 8.2 points a game. That’s tops in the area and No. 15 overall in the state.
West Morgan (8.8) is 19th in the state with Priceville (11.0) at 31st. Decatur (15.6) didn’t make the top 25 in the state, but is 10th in Class 6A.
Muscle Shoals (13.8) is 7th in Class 6A. The undefeated Trojans play both Hartselle and Decatur next month. Points may be hard to come by in those contests.
Next up are the teams with three wins. Come on down Austin (3-2), Brewer (3-2), West Limestone (3-2), Falkville (3-2), Tanner (3-2), Hatton (3-1) and Decatur Heritage (3-2).
Not all 3-2 records are the same. Look at Austin. The Black Bears opened at 0-2 with losses to Hartselle and Decatur. They have rallied to win three straight and claim the top spot in Class 7A, Region 4. We got to give the Black Bears a B+ grade for paying attention in class and turning the season around.
Austin begins the second half Friday with a big test at home vs. Gardendale (3-1), the No. 7 team in Class 6A. That matchup should help prepare the Black Bears for the rest of their region schedule.
Brewer, West Limestone, Falkville and Decatur Heritage also finished the first-half in positive ways that should carry over to the second half. Give them all a grade of B.
Brewer has a chance at a winning record. Falkville is still in the chase for a home playoff game. West Limestone and Decatur Heritage both kept their playoff hopes alive.
Tanner and Hatton both closed the first half with tough Class 2A, Region 8 losses. They meet at Tanner next week with a lot on the line, maybe even a home playoff game.
Next up comes Athens (2-3) and Ardmore (2-2). Give them both a grade C.
Athens broke a three-game losing streak last week with a win over Mae Jemison. The Golden Eagles face what could be a game to decide the No. 4 spot out of Class 6A, Region 7 when Cullman comes to town.
Ardmore is 2-0 in Class 5A, Region 8 and right now controls its own destiny. The Tigers have region games with Fairview, West Point, Russellville and East Limestone coming up.
That brings us to the rest of the group. East Limestone, Lawrence County, Danville, Clements and Elkmont are all 1-4. East Lawrence is 0-4.
All six teams are going through transitions with new coaches or young players getting their first varsity experience or both. Give them an N grade for “Needs to Improve.” They know it. That’s what the second-half of the season is all about for the entire class.
