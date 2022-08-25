Jackson Hall was an All-State offensive lineman who last played for the Decatur Red Raiders in 2018. He never beat the Austin Black Bears.
“Sometimes when I’m with some of my buddies from high school, we’ll be talking about football and somebody will say I wish we could have beat Austin at least one time,” Hall said.
Tre Shackelford was an All-State receiver at Austin. He played his last game for the Black Bears in 2020 and never lost to the Red Raiders.
“That’s the biggest game of the year for my family,” Shackelford said. “We’re split between the two schools.”
Shackelford’s father, James, was a running back at Austin in the 1980s. At the same time his cousin Craig was a running back for the Red Raiders.
“It’s like the Super Bowl for my family,” Shackelford said. “Nobody wants to be on the losing side.”
Decatur and Austin will meet for the 60th time Friday. The River City Rivalry began in 1965 with a Decatur win. Austin evened the series the next year with a 20-19 victory.
Since those first two games, the series has been full of streaks. That’s mostly winning streaks by the Red Raiders. They lead the series 36-23.
Decatur won seven in a row from 1974-1980, seven of eight from 1986-1993 and four in a row three other times. Decatur led the rivalry 34-14 after its 2010 win.
“When I was growing up, you just couldn’t let those people on the other side of the train track beat you,” Hall said.
The worm turned after 2010. Austin has won nine of the last 11, including seven in a row. If Austin beats Decatur this Friday, it will be an eight-game winning streak for the Black Bears, which will be a rivalry record.
For longtime followers of Austin football, any sustained success against Decatur was once unimaginable. For years the game featured hope on the Austin side vs. confidence on the Decatur side.
The big flip started when Jeremy Perkins came to Austin in 2010. He’s propelled the program to major success that’s included rivalry matchups with not only Decatur, but also Hartselle.
“I don’t know how many of our players know about the winning streak against Decatur,” Perkins said. “We don’t talk about it because it doesn’t really matter. What has happened the last seven years won’t make a bit of difference Friday night.”
Jere Adcock has been the head coach in 26 River City Rivalry showdowns. In his first 15 seasons the Red Raiders went 12-3 with no back-to-back losses to Austin.
“We don’t talk about it (the streak) because I think the people that care about something like that already know it,” Adcock said. “The truth is that in the last few years, Austin has had some teams that were a lot better than we were.
“There have been some games that we could have won or should have won where we didn’t do the things you have to do to win. Maybe that changes this year.”
Two major changes have come to the rivalry in the last 15 years. From 1975-2007 the game was a fixture in the last week of the regular season. In 2018, Austin jumped up to Class 7A with Decatur staying in Class 6A. Now the game is played in late August or early September.
“I know a lot of people thought the game at the end of the season meant everything,” Adcock said. “It’s still big in the second week.”
Another thing to remember is that both teams start region play next week. What happens in region play probably defines a season’s success more than an early season rivalry game.
Hall continued his football career in college at Jacksonville State. He’s left the game as a player and is working to get his teaching degree so he can begin a coaching career.
What would Hall say in a pre-game speech to the Red Raiders on Friday night right before kickoff?
“I would tell them not to get caught up in the glitz and glamour of the game,” Hall said. “Focus on the attention to detail that you have worked on in practice. That can make a difference in a game like this.”
Shackelford is starting his second season as a receiver at Austin Peay on Saturday when the Governors visit Western Kentucky. That game kicks off at 11 a.m. on the CBS Sports Network.
What would Shackelford say in a pre-game speech right before kickoff to the Black Bears on Friday night?
“I would tell the Black Bears that you know Decatur is going to bring its best game,” Shackelford said. “You better bring your best game. There’s a reason for the seven-game winning streak. That’s because the Black Bears always bring their best, especially when it’s Decatur.”
