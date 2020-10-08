It seems like whenever R.A. Hubbard and Decatur Heritage meet on the football field, there’s a lot at stake.
It won’t be any different tonight when the Chiefs host the Eagles in a game that could decide the Class 1A, Region 8 championship.
R.A. Hubbard (4-2, 4-0) and Decatur Heritage (5-2, 4-0) are the only undefeated teams in Region 8 play. Waterloo (4-3, 3-1) is hanging close, but the Cougars have already lost to Decatur Heritage and visit R.A. Hubbard next Friday.
This is the third straight season in which the Chiefs have faced a big game like this at home. In 2018 it was against Falkville. Last season it was against Decatur Heritage.
Neither game went the way Chiefs fans wanted. Falkville took a 19-6 win. Decatur Heritage won 28-20.
Chiefs head coach Mac Hampton said the common thread in both games was mistakes at critical times.
"Long story short, we have to stop making mistakes in big games,” Hampton said. “Last year we had a punt return called back and fumbled on a fair catch. Other little stuff, like jumping offsides (hurt). I think we did that five or six times against Falkville.
“Decatur Heritage is a good team as it is, so we have to give ourselves a chance by not making tons of mistakes.”
To better prepare his squad for the big region games, Hampton boosted the strength of his schedule this season. The Chiefs opened against two stout 2A teams in Sheffield and Colbert County. The result was a 0-2 start with a 27-12 loss to Sheffield and a 45-6 loss to Colbert County.
"I scheduled those teams with a game like this in mind," Hampton said. "I believe we have done a better job of being fighters since those games."
The Chiefs hope that is the case because Decatur Heritage presents a daunting challenge. The Eagles come in ranked No. 7 in the state and are averaging close to 46 points per game.
"They can sling it," Hampton said. "On top of that, they're a very well coached team. Coach (Steve) Meek has done a wonderful job."
Decatur Heritage is led by quarterback Brayden Kyle, who has thrown for 18 touchdowns and 1,365 yards. He is also the Eagles’ top rusher with 415 yards and nine touchdowns.
Kyle evenly spreads the passes out to four receivers. Sean Zerkle has 16 catches for 297 yards and three touchdowns. Maddux Terry has 15 for 381 yards and three scores. Tyler Founds has six touchdowns on 14 catches for 423 yards. Alex Malone leads the team with eight touchdown catches and 350 yards on 13 receptions.
The Chiefs counter with quarterback DJ Wiggins, who is more of a runner than a passer. He has completed 21 of 52 passes for four touchdowns and 321 yards. He has 254 yards rushing with four touchdowns on 43 carries.
Omar Napier and Vondarius Gardner lead the Chiefs’ rushing attack. Napier has 326 yards and three scores on 49 carries. Gardner leads the team with five rushing touchdowns on 37 carries for 298 yards.
