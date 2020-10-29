When the Mountain Brook football team visits the city of Decatur, it’s usually a big deal.
Tonight, when the Spartans play at Austin in the final game of the regular season, it should be no different.
As far as records go, this could be one of the top games in the state. Mountain Brook (8-1) is the No. 2-ranked team in Class 6A. Austin (8-1) is No. 8 in Class 7A.
It’s not a playoff game. The result has no impact on the playoff seeding for either team. It’s just an opportunity for two good teams to prepare for what’s ahead.
“This is going to be a heck of a challenge for our football team,” Austin coach Jeremy Perkins said. “That’s what we want for our football team. This game will help prepare us for what we will see in the playoffs.”
Austin is the Class 7A, Region 4 champion. The Black Bears host Oak Mountain next week in the first round of the playoffs. Oak Mountain plays in Region 3 with powerhouse programs like Hoover, Thompson and Hewitt-Trussville.
Mountain Brook played in Class 7A, Region 3 until this season. The Spartans offer the Black Bears a level of play that they must compete with in the playoffs.
This season saw Mountain Brook move to Class 6A, Region 5. The Spartans took the region championship and begin the playoffs with a home game vs. Muscle Shoals. If the Spartans advance, the playoff journey could include teams with explosive offenses like Pinson Valley, Oxford and Clay-Chalkville.
“The Austin offense plays at that level,” Mountain Brook coach Chris Yeager said. “Jeremy Perkins and his coaching staff do a great job. This game will be a great test for our players and coaching staff. That’s exactly what we need right now.”
When Mountain Brook last visited Austin in 2018, it was a different story. The game was Austin’s first experience in the Class 7A playoffs. The Spartans whipped the Black Bears 31-0.
The starting quarterbacks in tonight’s game both played as sophomores in that playoff game. It’s Quincy Crittendon for Austin and Strother Gibbs for Mountain Brook. Gibbs’ experience as Mountain Brook’s starting quarterback goes back to when he was an eighth-grader.
Mountain Brook has tangled with Austin and Decatur a combined eight times on the football field. The Spartans are 3-2 vs. Austin and 3-0 vs. Decatur. Two of the biggest games out of the eight happened at Ogle Stadium.
Ogilvie stars at Ogle
The first Decatur vs. Mountain Brook meeting came in the playoffs on Nov. 26, 1976. It was a Class 4A semifinal game between the Spartans and the Red Raiders at Ogle Stadium. Mountain Brook won 24-20 behind running back Major Ogilvie’s 240 yards rushing that included touchdowns of 50 and 56 yards. Ogilvie’s performance that night put him over 2,000 yards rushing for the season.
Decatur’s offense featured a 60-yard touchdown run by quarterback Benny Perrin and a 63-yard touchdown run by running back Stanley Thompson.
With less than a minute to play in the game, Decatur had the ball at the Mountain Brook 2 with a chance to take the lead, but failed to score on four plays. Decatur, under coach Earl Webb, finished the season at 10-2.
The next week, Mountain Brook closed out an undefeated 14-win season with the state championship by drubbing Murphy 52-26.
If you compare the scores of Mountain Brook’s last two games, perhaps the state championship was really decided that night at Ogle.
Ogilvie and Perrin were later teammates at Alabama and played on two national championship teams.
Decatur and Mountain Brook matched up again in the playoffs in 2001 and 2002 with Jere Adcock coaching the Red Raiders. The Spartans won the 2001 first-round game at home 39-12 over Decatur (5-6).
The next year at Ogle, Mountain Brook rolled to a 31-0 victory in the quarterfinals over Decatur (8-5). The Spartans’ playoff run ended the next week with a 30-22 loss at Hoover.
Late heroics for Austin
The first Austin vs. Mountain Brook game took place at Ogle in a regular-season game on Oct. 28, 1983. The Black Bears were 8-0. Mountain Brook was 7-1.
In an era when defenses still ruled the game, this contest turned into an offensive shootout with the Black Bears winning 31-27.
Austin’s Tony Morrow scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 5-yard run late in the fourth quarter. It was his third touchdown of the game. The game-winning drive covered 80 yards in 13 plays.
Calvin Ayers ended Mountain Brook’s comeback hopes when he intercepted a pass with six seconds remaining.
Running back Alphonso Pettus was a workhorse for the Austin offense that night. He rushed for 155 yards and one touchdown.
“If anybody here didn’t get his money’s worth, then something’s wrong with them,” Austin coach Tom Calvin said. “It was a great offensive show.”
Austin finished with 378 yards offense to 429 for Mountain Brook. Each team punted just once.
The Black Bears topped Decatur 15-12 the next week to close the regular season at 10-0. In the playoffs, they beat Grissom 27-0, Hewitt-Trussville 39-21 and Woodlawn 23-21 before falling 7-0 to Murphy in the state championship game played in heavy rain at Legion Field.
Mountain Brook and Austin had a two-game season series in 1994 and 1995. Dyer Carlisle was Austin's coach in 1994 when the Black Bears lost at Mountain Brook 20-14.
In 1995, Vance Roberson got his first win as Austin's coach, 29-14 victory at Ogle Stadium in the second week of the season. The Black Bears took advantage of opportunity that night. Austin’s Adam Jones returned a fumble 58 yards for a touchdown. Teammate Kendrick Grays returned an interception 35 yards for Austin’s final touchdown.
Seven years later in 2002, Austin under second-year coach Joe Gaddis met Mountain Brook in a first-round playoff game at Mountain Brook that was all Spartans. Mountain Brook won 42-12.
