The preseason high school football rankings weren’t kind to teams in The Daily coverage area.
No schools were ranked in the top 10 in their classifications. Five teams did receive votes.
Austin (7-4 last season) received eight votes in Class 7A. East Limestone (9-3) got two votes in Class 5A.
Class 1A is where the most area teams received votes. Falkville (11-1) received 19 votes. R.A. Hubbard (8-3) got seven and Decatur Heritage (7-4) got three.
Six of the seven classifications start the season with last year’s state champions ranked No. 1. They are Central-Phenix City (14-0) in 7A, Pinson Valley (13-1) in 6A, UMS-Wright in 4A, Flomaton (12-3) in 3A, Fyffe (15-0) in 2A and Mars Hill Bible ((14-1) in 1A.
The only defending state champion not ranked is Central-Clay County in 5A. The Longhorns are ranked No. 5.
Briarwood Christian is No. 1 in 5A. Hartselle visits Briarwood on Sept. 27.
Madison Academy, which is coached by former Hartselle head coach Bob Godsey, is ranked No. 4 in Class 5A.
Muscle Shoals is ranked No. 3 in 6A. The Trojans compete in Region 7 with Decatur, Hartselle and Athens.
Addison is ranked No. 3 in 2A. The Bulldogs compete in Region 7 with Hatton and Tanner.
