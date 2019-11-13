Second-Round Pairings

--

CLASS 1A

Maplesville (8-2) at Sweet Water (9-1)

Notasulga (6-4) at Brantley (10-1)

Elba (8-3) at Lanett (10-0)

Millry (10-1) at Isabella (11-0)

Spring Garden (10-1) at Hackleburg (5-6)

Pickens County (9-2) at Falkville (7-4)

South Lamar (10-1) at Mars Hill Bible (11-0)

Donoho (9-1) at Decatur Heritage (11-0)

--

CLASS 2A

Goshen (8-3) at Leroy (9-2)

LaFayette (6-4) at Ariton (9-2)

Reeltown (10-1) at J.U. Blacksher (9-2)

Luverne (11-0) at G.W. Long (9-2)

Westbrook Christian (8-3) at North Sand Mountain (8-3)

Collinsville (10-1) at Ohatchee (10-0)

Ranburne (10-1) at Fyffe (11-0)

Sulligent (9-2) at Red Bay (11-0)

--

CLASS 3A

Saint James (10-1) at Flomaton (10-1)

T.R. Miller (7-4) at Montgomery Academy (7-4)

Providence Christian (10-1) at Gordo (11-0)

Mobile Christian (6-4) at Pike Road (11-0)

Geraldine (7-4) at B.B. Comer (6-5)

Lauderdale County (9-2) at Piedmont (10-1)

Randolph County (10-1) at Westminster Christian (8-2)

Susan Moore (11-0) at Walter Wellborn (11-1)

--

CLASS 4A

UMS-Wright (10-0) at Talladega (6-4)

Handley (7-4) at Montgomery Catholic (11-0)

Lincoln (9-2) at Andalusia (8-3)

Hillcrest-Evergreen (7-4) at American Christian (10-1)

Priceville (8-3) at Northside (10-1)

Jacksonville (9-2) at St. John Paul II Catholic (9-2)

Oneonta (8-3) at Deshler (8-3)

Fairview (8-2) at Anniston (7-4)

--

CLASS 5A

Faith Academy (11-0) at Pleasant Grove (10-1)

Ramsay (9-2) at Valley (7-4)

Briarwood Christian (10-1) at Jackson (6-5)

Bibb County (10-0) at Greenville (7-4)

Mortimer Jordan (9-2) at Guntersville (8-2)

Scottsboro (9-2) at Center Point (8-3)

Alexandria (8-2) at Madison County (9-2)

Central-Clay County (9-2) at Jasper (11-0)

--

CLASS 6A

Stanhope Elmore (9-2) at Park Crossing (4-7)

Spanish Fort (6-4) at Wetumpka (6-5)

Eufaula (9-2) at Hueytown (10-1)

St. Paul’s Episcopal; (8-3) at Opelika (9-1)

Athens (8-3) at Clay-Chalkville (9-2)

Oxford (10-1) at Cullman (6-5)

Pinson Valley (8-2) at Fort Payne (9-2)

Muscle Shoals (11-0) at Gardendale (8-3)

--

CLASS 7A

Prattville (9-2) at Central-Phenix City (10-1)

Auburn (8-3) at McGill-Toolen Catholic (11-0)

Hoover (9-2) at James Clemens (9-2)

Florence (7-4) at Thompson (9-1)

DecaturDaily.com
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.