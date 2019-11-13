Second-Round Pairings
--
CLASS 1A
Maplesville (8-2) at Sweet Water (9-1)
Notasulga (6-4) at Brantley (10-1)
Elba (8-3) at Lanett (10-0)
Millry (10-1) at Isabella (11-0)
Spring Garden (10-1) at Hackleburg (5-6)
Pickens County (9-2) at Falkville (7-4)
South Lamar (10-1) at Mars Hill Bible (11-0)
Donoho (9-1) at Decatur Heritage (11-0)
--
CLASS 2A
Goshen (8-3) at Leroy (9-2)
LaFayette (6-4) at Ariton (9-2)
Reeltown (10-1) at J.U. Blacksher (9-2)
Luverne (11-0) at G.W. Long (9-2)
Westbrook Christian (8-3) at North Sand Mountain (8-3)
Collinsville (10-1) at Ohatchee (10-0)
Ranburne (10-1) at Fyffe (11-0)
Sulligent (9-2) at Red Bay (11-0)
--
CLASS 3A
Saint James (10-1) at Flomaton (10-1)
T.R. Miller (7-4) at Montgomery Academy (7-4)
Providence Christian (10-1) at Gordo (11-0)
Mobile Christian (6-4) at Pike Road (11-0)
Geraldine (7-4) at B.B. Comer (6-5)
Lauderdale County (9-2) at Piedmont (10-1)
Randolph County (10-1) at Westminster Christian (8-2)
Susan Moore (11-0) at Walter Wellborn (11-1)
--
CLASS 4A
UMS-Wright (10-0) at Talladega (6-4)
Handley (7-4) at Montgomery Catholic (11-0)
Lincoln (9-2) at Andalusia (8-3)
Hillcrest-Evergreen (7-4) at American Christian (10-1)
Priceville (8-3) at Northside (10-1)
Jacksonville (9-2) at St. John Paul II Catholic (9-2)
Oneonta (8-3) at Deshler (8-3)
Fairview (8-2) at Anniston (7-4)
--
CLASS 5A
Faith Academy (11-0) at Pleasant Grove (10-1)
Ramsay (9-2) at Valley (7-4)
Briarwood Christian (10-1) at Jackson (6-5)
Bibb County (10-0) at Greenville (7-4)
Mortimer Jordan (9-2) at Guntersville (8-2)
Scottsboro (9-2) at Center Point (8-3)
Alexandria (8-2) at Madison County (9-2)
Central-Clay County (9-2) at Jasper (11-0)
--
CLASS 6A
Stanhope Elmore (9-2) at Park Crossing (4-7)
Spanish Fort (6-4) at Wetumpka (6-5)
Eufaula (9-2) at Hueytown (10-1)
St. Paul’s Episcopal; (8-3) at Opelika (9-1)
Athens (8-3) at Clay-Chalkville (9-2)
Oxford (10-1) at Cullman (6-5)
Pinson Valley (8-2) at Fort Payne (9-2)
Muscle Shoals (11-0) at Gardendale (8-3)
--
CLASS 7A
Prattville (9-2) at Central-Phenix City (10-1)
Auburn (8-3) at McGill-Toolen Catholic (11-0)
Hoover (9-2) at James Clemens (9-2)
Florence (7-4) at Thompson (9-1)
