PELHAM — Two-time college football national championship coach Dabo Swinney returned to his alma mater last Friday to be honored as the first Pelham Panther player to have his jersey retired.
Swinney, whose Clemson Tigers routed Georgia Tech 52-14 the night before to open the defense of their 2018 title, was joined at the halftime ceremony by his wife and three sons and several members of his family.
“This is amazing,” Swinney said before the ceremony held prior to the Panthers’ game with Bibb County. “This is where it all started for me, literally. I played my youth league games right here on this field on Saturdays. I grew up dreaming of being able to play for the Panthers.”
Swinney, who earned three letters at Alabama as a walk-on, said he was humbled to have the Pelham administration bestow the honor of retiring his No. 81 jersey.
“To be able to grow up to be a Panther, go on to Tuscaloosa and Clemson and now, to be back to have this recognition, is amazing. I’m blessed and honored and grateful.”
In his halftime remarks, Swinney challenged the Pelham students to work hard to make their dreams come true. “I didn’t know what I didn’t know back then,” he said. “In today’s world, I would have been labeled an ‘at-risk’ kid. I had every box checked for at-risk. Yet, I was able to go to college and get my education with no financial support. I always tell people, if you dream big and your commitment is greater than the goal, then you can do anything.”
Swinney’s wife, the former Kathleen Bassett, was his Pelham sweetheart, the coach told the crowd. She and the couple’s sons — Will, Drew and Clay — were on hand at midfield for the celebration. The two older children, Will and Drew, followed in their father’s footsteps as walk-on wide receivers — only at Clemson. Drew wears his father’s now-retired jersey number for the Tigers.
The three-time national coach-of-the-year award winner who owns a 117-30 career record at Clemson reflected on lessons he learned and memories from his days at Pelham High.
“For me, it’s the relationships, the teammates, the funny times spent in the field house,” he said. “I remember the challenge of those times, the work ethic that was taught through the game and from my experiences here at Pelham.”
