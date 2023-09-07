The two week feeling out portion of the season is over. Now it's time to get serious.
Region play starts this week for all 19 local teams. If you want in the playoffs, you have to earn one of your region's top four spots.
At the end of the regular season, one region game can mean the difference in a region championship or not even making playoffs. That includes region games this week, even if they are in the early part of September.
So who's going to come out on top? Let's dive into the picks:
Last week: 11-4
Overall: 21-8
Decatur Red Raiders at Athens Golden Eagles
Friday's game might be one of the most important that Athens will play in a while. First off, it's a region game, and with just six teams (five if you exclude Columbia, which hasn't won a game since 2015) vying for four playoff spots, each region game is even more important than usual.
That being said, something else is on the line this Friday.
A win Friday would give Athens its first 3-0 start to a season since the Golden Eagles won the 5A state championship in 2006. Now in the long run, 3-0 might not mean much. It's not going to win a region championship or earn a playoff spot, and it's certainly not going to win a state championship.
However, the momentum that can be gained from achieving something that hasn't been done in 17 years can't be overstated. Athens is certainly capable of doing it, too. The Golden Eagles offense has been explosive, scoring 98 points in two games so far. Junior quarterback Brogan Gross has thrown for 10 touchdowns, six to senior receiver and South Alabama commit Jay'Shon Ridgle. The offense has also been balanced, passing for 512 yards and rushing for 430.
Decatur is coming off a tough loss last Friday, 35-3 to Austin. The Red Raiders didn't play their best, but Austin deserves a lot of credit. The Black Bears look like a top team this year.
While it may be Aairon Savage's first road game and first region game as head coach, something just tells me we'll see a better Decatur squad this Friday.
That being said, this Athens team is going to be fired up. They also have coaches that know what it takes to win these games. Head coach Cody Gross was the offensive coordinator for that 2006 team, while then head coach Allen Creasy has returned as an assistant.
Prediction: Athens
Cullman Bearcats at Hartselle Tigers
Hartselle got back on track last Friday, defeating Jackson-Olin 35-8 in a rainy, muddy game. If you're the Tigers, you also have to be encouraged by Austin's 35-3 win over Decatur. The Black Bears look like one of the best teams in north Alabama, and Hartselle nearly came back to defeat them despite playing 10 new guys on offense in their first game.
The Hartselle/Cullman rivalry hasn't been much of a rivalry the past two seasons. The Tigers have dominated the Bearcats by a combined 69-17.
Cullman, which has a first-year coach, got smacked by 3A Mars Hill in Week 1, 55-21. The Bearcats got a win over Jasper last week 15-13. Jasper is 16-18 since current Hartselle head coach Bryan Moore left the program for the Tigers after 2019.
Generally speaking, you should never count out any team in a rivalry game. That said, Hartselle has seemed to just be on a different level than Cullman in recent seasons.
Prediction: Hartselle
Valley Head Tigers at Decatur Heritage Eagles
It's been two statement wins for Decatur Heritage to open the 2023 season.
Against Section and Carbon Hill to start the 2022 season. Decatur Heritage won both games by a combined 12 points.
This year, the Eagles have beaten those teams by a combined 103 points.
This week we get to find out what this Heritage team is really made of.
Valley Head was last year's Class 1A, Region 7 winner. The Tigers defeated Decatur Heritage 57-35.
This Eagles team never lacked talent, but now the experience seems to have caught up. A big win Friday night would announce to all of Class 1A that Decatur Heritage is back.
Prediction: Decatur Heritage
Rogers Pirates at East Lawrence Eagles
The Mac Hampton era got off to a great start this past Friday.
The Eagles defeated Winston County 20-16, after losing to the Yellow Jackets 43-15 last season. The win earned the program its first victory since October 2021.
Hampton, an East Lawrence graduate, has breathed new life into a program that desperately needed it. Freshman running back Cayne McClure looks like a star in the making and new quarterback Brylan White seems to have adjusted to his new role after switching from offensive line.
Rogers is 0-2 so far with a one point loss to Haleyville and a 13 point loss to Lauderdale County. The Pirates probably still get the edge having played two tough teams so far. This game certainly looks like it has the chance to be closer than some would have thought in preseason.
One thing's for sure, we'll certainly find out a lot about this East Lawrence team on Friday.
• Other games: Austin over Sparkman, West Morgan over Brooks, Priceville over Madison County, Brewer over Ardmore, Danville over Susan Moore, Falkville over Sheffield, Russellville over Lawrence County, Fairview over East Limestone, Deshler over West Limestone, Elkmont over Phil Campbell, Lauderdale County over Clements, Tanner over Tharptown.
