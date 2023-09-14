It may be only Week 3 of the high school football season, but there's already plenty of high stakes.
Teams will play their fourth game of the year (play started in Week 0), and for some, the games could define their season.
Some teams have a chance to take control of their region, while others have a chance to prove that they can contend for a region championship. Some could even be fighting for their playoff lives.
So what teams will come out on top? Let's dive into the picks.
Last week: 14-2
Overall: 35-10
Florence Falcons at Austin Black Bears
Austin suffered its first loss to the season last week against a familiar opponent. For whatever reason, the Sparkman Senators have plagued the Black Bears since their move to 7A. Austin is 2-4 against the Senators and 0-3 on the road in that span.
Austin returns home for the first time since its Week 1 win over Hartselle. The Black Bears will face a Florence team that picked up its first win and scored its first touchdown in a 28-6 victory over Albertville. Florence's offense has struggled, scoring just three points combined against Pinson Valley and Muscle Shoals. The defense has been stout though, allowing just 33 total points so far.
Austin is 7-1 against Florence since 2015.
Prediction: Austin
Cullman Bearcats at Decatur Red Raiders
You hate to say this about the fourth game of the year, but this game could really be make or break for both teams.
Both teams play in the six-team Class 6A, Region 7. Take out Columbia, which hasn't won a game since 2015, and you have five teams competing four four playoff spots.
Through three weeks, Athens, Hartselle and Muscle Shoals look like the top teams in the region. That could change, but it's not hard to imagine Decatur vs. Cullman deciding who gets the region's fourth and final playoff spot.
That's some high stakes for two first-year head coaches in Decatur's Aairon Savage and Cullman's Danny Stiff.
Both teams are 1-2 with some tough losses. That being said, Decatur just seems like it has more talent than Cullman.
Prediction: Decatur
Tanner Rattlers at Falkville Blue Devils
This matchup has the potential to be the most exciting game in The Decatur Daily's coverage area this week.
Falkville is 3-0, while Tanner is 1-2. The Rattlers could easily be 3-0 as well, with six point losses to 3A Lauderdale County and 6A Mae Jemison.
Both teams like to score points (44 ppg for Falkville, 40 ppg for Tanner) and each has plenty of star players. Falkville is led by quarterback Landon Powers, running backs Denver Comstock and Malachi Collett, and receiver Kole Fitzgerald. Tanner has quarterback Karl Parham, running back Elinneaus Jackson and receiver Skylar Townsend.
This game could go either way, but since Tanner is a slightly more battle tested, the Rattlers get the edge.
Prediction: Tanner
Decatur Heritage Eagles at Coosa Christian Conquerors
Through three games in 2022, Decatur Heritage defeated Section by two, Carbon Hill by 10 and lost to Valley Head by 23. Through three games in 2022, the Eagles have defeated the same three teams by 48, 55 and 22 points.
Next up is Coosa Christian, which defeated the Eagles by 14 points in 2022.
While Valley Head won Class 1A, Region 7 in 2022, it was Coosa that went on a run in the playoffs, advancing to the state semifinals, where the Conquerors lost to state finalist Pickens County by four points.
Decatur Heritage has been a different team this season. Friday could set them up as the top contender for a region championship.
Prediction: Decatur Heritage
Athens Golden Eagles at Muscle Shoals Trojans
Through three games, Athens has looked phenomenal. The Golden Eagles are 3-0 for the first time since 2006, thanks to an offense that's averaging 47 points per game. Quarterback Brogan Gross has thrown for 753 yards and 12 touchdowns, 332 yards and six touchdowns has gone to Jay'Shon Ridgle, and running back Silas Jones has rushed for 249 yards and three scores on 39 carries.
That offense will get a huge test this week, however.
Muscle Shoals, which always boasts a strong defense, has allowed just 14 points total and has produced two shutouts.
Muscle Shoals is 12-1 in their last 13 meetings against Athens, including eight in a row. Athens certainly looks like it has a team capable of having a special season in 2022, and they'll get the chance to prove that Friday.
That said, J.F. Moore Stadium is such a hard place to win at and, given Muscle Shoals' recent success over Athens, the edge has to be given to the Trojans.
Prediction: Muscle Shoals
• Other games: Hartselle over Columbia, West Morgan over Central-Florence, Priceville over D.A.R., Brewer over East Limestone, J.P. Pennington over Danville, Deshler over East Lawrence, Lawrence County over Ardmore, Hatton over Tharptown, Brooks over West Limestone, Lauderdale County over Elkmont and Mars Hill over Clements.
