There's an old saying that coaches have: Teams make the most improvement between Week 1 and Week 2.
OK, technically last week was "Week 0," but you get the gist.
Now that coaches have game film to look at, they can begin to figure out what their teams need to fix. For some there may not be a ton to correct, for others it could be the opposite.
So which teams will show the most improvements this week?
Let's take a look at the picks:
--
Last week: 10-4
Overall: 10-4
--
Friday's games
--
Austin Black Bears at Decatur Red Raiders
For the first time since 2012, Austin and Decatur will meet without a loss. Decatur dominated Mae Jemison last week 53-24, while Austin defeated then-Class 6A No. 3 Hartselle in a rivalry game.
Decatur defeated Austin 28-14 a year ago to snap a seven-game losing streak to the Black Bears and keep them from reaching the longest winning streak in the rivalry's history.
Against Hartselle last week, the Black Bears' offense was explosive in the first half. Senior Judd Bailey and junior JL Davis rotated at quarterback, with each throwing a touchdown (a 65-yard TD for Bailey, 8- and 14-yard tosses for Davis). Running backs Gavin Fuqua and Kenneth Joshua combined for 100 yards (69 on 20 carries for Fuqua, 31 on five carries for Joshua). The offense slowed in the second half, but the defense picked up the slack, forcing Hartselle into four turnovers, one of which was returned for a 57-yard touchdown.
Decatur quarterback Bradin Dupper looked strong in his first start. The senior passed for 133 yards, rushed for 55 yards and had six total touchdowns, four passing and two rushing.
This year's River City Rivalry will take place at Ogle Stadium, home of Decatur and the former home of Austin as well. Decatur hasn't defeated the Black Bears in Ogle since 2014.
Decatur head coach Aairon Savage will be coaching in his first Decatur and Austin game. Decatur head coaches are 1-2 all-time in their first game vs. Austin with Earl Webb (1964) being the only victor. Austin head coach Jeremy Perkins is 9-4 against the Red Raiders.
Flipping a coin might be the easiest way to decide this game, but in this case, let's go with the coach with the most experience in this rivalry.
Prediction: Austin
--
Bob Jones Patriots at Athens Golden Eagles
There might not be a game on the schedule more this week that tells us more about a certain team than this game will about Athens.
Last week the Golden Eagles were unstoppable, scoring 63 points as they toppled rival East Limestone 63-14. But Athens dominated East Limestone last year as well, and then the next week was no match for Bob Jones in a 44-21 loss.
Athens has all the makings of a team that's capable of reaching high levels of success in 2023. Junior quarterback Brogan Gross is in his second year as a starter, while senior receiver, and South Alabama commit, Jay'Shon Ridgle looks like one of the best players in North Alabama. Junior Spencer Dowland, a left tackle with SEC offers, leads a big and powerful offensive line and the Golden Eagles have seniors with experience at almost every position.
If Athens takes care of business Friday, you're looking at a team capable of competing, not just for a playoff spot, but a region championship and deep playoff run. If not, then there's still some questions that need to be answered.
Prediction: Athens
--
Ardmore Tigers at West Morgan Rebels
West Morgan's 41-20 win over Randolph last Friday should put every 4A school in north Alabama on notice. This team is legitimate.
Not only was it a 21-point win over a team that reached the Class 4A quarterfinals last season, the Rebels looked even better than they did last year when they finished 10-2.
West Morgan did its damage on the ground as usual. Star running back Jalen Fletcher, an all-state player in 2022, rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown, while adding 19 yards receiving as the Rebels finished with 142 yards rushing as a team.
The big story, however, was the air attack. Senior quarterback Braxton Peters passed for 190 yards and four touchdowns. Ti'aarius Mosley had 164 yards receiving and three touchdowns.
Despite scoring 42 points per game in 2022, the Rebels lacked that balance at times. If they can keep it up, this is a team capable of making a championship run.
Prediction: West Morgan
--
Fairview Aggies at Priceville Bulldogs
Priceville suffered a tough loss on the road last week at Plainview 21-14. The Bulldogs had a chance to tie the game late, but couldn't find the end zone.
Plainview was always going to be a much improved team in year two under Dale Pruitt, who has over 300 wins all-time as a head coach. The important stat for Priceville is the Bulldogs have lost back-to-back games just once since Chris Foster took over in 2019.
Look for a bounce-back this week vs. Fairview.
Prediction: Priceville
• Other games: Hartselle over Jackson-Olin, Decatur Heritage over Carbon Hill, Arab over Brewer, Falkville over Danville, Guntersville over Lawrence County, Hatton over Columbia, Winston County over East Lawrence, East Limestone over Central-Florence, West Limestone over Clements, Elkmont over Brindlee Mountain and Tanner over Mae Jemison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.