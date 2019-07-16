Chris Foster had spent eight years coaching football but had never led a varsity football program. He decided this year was the right time to make the jump to head coach.
The Brookwood High assistant coach also decided that Priceville’s vacant head coaching position was the right one.
“I felt like the administration was really supportive of the program,” Foster said. “They spoke really fondly of it. I spoke to one of the assistants at Brookwood who had a connection to this area, and they talked about the community support and how much they will support it when things are going right. Even in the tough times they’ve supported it.”
Foster, 33, was approved by the Morgan County school board on Wednesday. He met with Priceville’s booster club that day. He then met with the team on Thursday. Since then, he’s hit the ground running with workouts.
“We’re going to focus on core values,” Foster said. “I got into coaching to develop kids athletically, academically and their character. Twenty years from now, I want the community to be proud that they graduated from this program and that they are from Priceville.”
Foster takes over for Jason Simmons, who spent one year with the Bulldogs before moving to Oxford High School as an assistant coach.
Last season, Class 4A Priceville went 2-8 with wins over Danville and West Morgan. The Bulldogs have a 4-26 record since going 8-3 and making the playoffs in 2015. That team was led by ASWA First-Team All-State quarterback Kaleb Barker, who now plays for Troy. Priceville has made the playoffs twice since the program’s inception in 2002.
“A major key for us is going to be in the weight room,” Foster said. “In order to maximize our athletic ability, we have to develop it as much as possible.”
Foster graduated from Brookwood High in Tuscaloosa County. He then attended Alabama where he got his degree in management information systems in 2007. After working in that field for three years, Foster decided to go back to school to get a teaching degree at Troy.
Foster did an internship at Luverne High where he helped with softball. He then spent a year at Aliceville High in Pickens County coaching varsity baseball before moving to Samson Middle in Geneva County where he was head coach of the football team.
Foster spent one year at Samson. He then went back to his alma mater, Brookwood, where he was offensive coordinator for two seasons and defensive coordinator for one season.
“I want us to go out and compete the best we can,” Foster said. “I’ve already told the kids that in order for us to be as successful as possible, we have to focus on the small details.”
Foster has a wife and a 2-year-old son. Priceville opens its season with two straight road games against Good Hope and St. John Paul II. The Bulldogs' first home game is against Randolph in a Class 4A, Region 7 game.
