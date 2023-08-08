The road to the high school football season is officially underway, and area quarterbacks are taking center stage.
While some teams that didn't hold spring drills practiced last week, all teams officially began training camp on Monday.
One of the biggest questions to be answered locally is who the starting quarterbacks will be for the River City's two biggest schools.
Decatur and Austin both have quarterback battles that will dominate the start of training camp. For Austin, it's senior Judd Bailey and junior JL Davis. For Decatur, it's senior Bradin Dupper and junior Zayne Pointer.
Austin is no stranger to quarterback battles under coach Jeremy Perkins, with 2016, '18 and '21 all having them. Perkins is also known for taking the competition into at least the first game.
"Those guys have been getting equal reps all offseason," Perkins said. "We think we can win with both."
For Decatur, the outlook is less clear. For the first time since the mid-1990s, the Red Raiders have a new coach in Aairon Savage. This is Savage's first head coaching job after being a college assistant.
Bradin wouldn't be the first Dupper to start at quarterback for Decatur. His brother Trentin Dupper being the most recent in 2018. But Bradin Dupper has started at other positions in recent years, so it could make sense to see Pointer in the role as well.
In Lawrence County, another quarterback battle will be raging, albeit one with much different circumstances.
Junior Parker Frost has started 13 games for the Red Devils the past three seasons. Sophomore Jack Boyll, however, started seven last year after Frost was injured in game three. Frost appears to have the edge so far, but Boyll did lead the team to two of its three wins last season. Either way, third-year coach Trent Walker has plenty of work with, even if it makes for a difficult decision.
In Hartselle, the Tigers will be starting their sixth quarterback in as many seasons. Normally, that might be cause for alarm, but head coach Bryan Moore said offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Lang does a good job of preparing players to take over the role.
The stats certainly back that up. In the last two seasons, JT Blackwood and Jack Smith have both thrown for more than 2,000 yards and led offenses that averaged 41 points per game.
This season the starter will be senior Landon Blackwood, the younger brother of JT.
"Landon has been around for four years. He knows the offense like the back of his hand," Moore said. "He's accurate and knows where to go with the football."
In West Morgan there's no new signal caller. Instead, Braxton Peters will be entering his third season as the starter.
And Peters may be poised for his biggest season yet.
In 2022, West Morgan averaged nearly 42 points per game. The Rebels did most of their damage on the ground though as running back Jalen Fletcher rushed for more than 1,400 yards. But Peters compiled 791 passing yards and had another 443 on the ground.
Heading into the 2023 season, coach Drew Phillips has said Peters has improved "dramatically" as a passer. Because of this, Phillips plans to open up the offense even more.
With the abundance of athletes that they have, if the Rebels are able to pair a strong passing attack with their potent ground game, which will be led by a returning Fletcher, they may eclipse last year's 41.7 points per game average.
The first regular season games will be Aug. 24 and 25.
