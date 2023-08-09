The Hartselle Tigers will start the 2023 season on a high note.
The Tigers were ranked high in the Alabama Sports Writers Association preseason poll Wednesday, coming in at No. 3 in Class 6A.
The No. 3 ranking eclipses Hartselle's highest ranking in 2022, which saw it reach No. 5 in the final poll. The Tigers were the only team in the Daily's coverage area to crack the top 10.
Hartselle is coming off a 12-1 season in which it won its second straight region championship and advanced to the quarterfinals of the 6A state playoffs, losing to eventual state finalist Mountain Brook.
Three other local schools. Austin (7A), Priceville (4A) and West Morgan (4A) received votes in the top 10. The full ASWA poll can be found below:
--
STATE RANKINGS
The preseason Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, last year’s win-loss record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); 2022 W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (21); 11-3; 261
2. Auburn (1); 12-2; 178
3. Hoover; 11-2; 172
4. Central-Phenix City; 10-3; 170
5. Hewitt-Trussville; 8-4; 132
6. Vestavia Hills; 7-5; 92
7. Enterprise; 8-4; 88
8. Dothan; 8-4; 68
9. Mary Montgomery; 6-5; 43
10. Prattville; 6-4; 11
Others receiving votes: Foley (7-4) 8, Opelika (5-5) 7, Spain Park (3-7) 7, Julian (NA) 3, Oak Mountain (3-7) 3, Austin (7-4) 2, Florence (8-3) 2, James Clemens (4-6) 2, JAG (NA) 2, Sparkman (5-5) 2, Fairhope (8-3) 1.
NOTE: Julian and JAG are first-year schools after Lee-Montgomery and Jeff Davis were renamed.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); 2022 W-L; Pts
1. Saraland (21); 14-1; 261
2. Clay-Chalkville (1); 8-2; 175
3. Hartselle; 12-1; 154
4. Mountain Brook; 12-3; 153
5. Theodore; 13-1; 134
6. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 11-1; 94
7. Parker; 7-5; 78
8. Muscle Shoals; 11-2; 61
9. Spanish Fort; 7-4; 32
10. Pelham; 6-6; 28
Others receiving votes: Homewood (10-3) 19, Gardendale (9-4) 13, Benjamin Russell (8-3) 10, Pike Road (7-5) 10, Gadsden City (7-5) 6, Hueytown (8-4) 6, Fort Payne (8-3) 5, Oxford (5-6) 5, Carver-Montgomery (8-2) 4, Pinson Valley (6-4) 2, St. Paul's (7-6) 2, Helena (6-4) 1, McGill-Toolen (5-5) 1.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); 2022 W-L; Pts
1. Ramsay (18); 13-2; 237
2. Charles Henderson (2); 12-2; 198
3. UMS-Wright (1); 12-1; 165
4. Pleasant Grove (1); 11-2; 157
5. Faith-Mobile; 11-3; 120
6. Leeds; 11-1; 85
7. Moody; 10-2; 72
8. Beauregard; 10-2; 71
9. Gulf Shores; 11-2; 49
10. Demopolis; 10-2; 30
Others receiving votes: Central-Clay Co. (9-3) 27, Guntersville (9-3) 21, Scottsboro (7-5) 9, Arab (11-2) 8, Fairview (7-4) 2, Alexandria (5-5) 1, Selma (7-4) 1, Southside-Gadsden (5-6) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); 2022 W-L; Pts
1. Andalusia (19); 14-1; 254
2. Cherokee Co. (1); 12-3; 180
3. Catholic-Montgomery; 13-1; 169
4. Jackson (1); 8-3; 121
5. Oneonta; 11-2; 91
6. Jacksonville; 8-4; 87
7. Anniston; 11-1; 65
8. Westminster-Huntsville; 6-5; 64
9. Handley; 11-2; 57
10. T.R. Miller; 10-2; 36
Others receiving votes: Etowah (8-4) 31, Deshler (12-1) 29, Dora (8-4) 24, Randolph (10-3) 16, Montgomery Academy (1 first-place) (5-6) 13, West Morgan (10-2) 10, Priceville (11-1) 4, Northside (8-3) 2, American Christian (9-3) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); 2022 W-L; Pts
1. St. James (20); 13-2; 256
2. Piedmont (1); 12-3; 159
3. Gordo (1); 11-2; 153
4. Mars Hill Bible; 10-2; 142
5. Mobile Christian; 6-8; 113
6. Madison Academy; 9-3; 81
7. Houston Academy; 10-1; 77
8. Sylvania; 10-4; 73
9. Pike Co.; 8-4; 65
10. Hillcrest-Evergreen; 4-6; 42
Others receiving votes: Geraldine (9-4) 24, Excel (9-2) 18, Opp (8-3) 14, Trinity (9-3) 11, Straughn (7-4) 9, Thomasville (9-4) 7, Flomaton (3-7) 3, Southside-Selma (6-5) 2, W.S. Neal (7-5) 2, Westbrook Christian (5-5) 2, Alabama Christian (8-4) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); 2022 W-L; Pts
1. Fyffe (22); 15-0; 264
2. B.B. Comer; 12-3; 173
3. Pisgah; 11-3; 166
4. Highland Home; 12-2; 157
5. Tuscaloosa Academy; 10-3; 110
6. Ariton; 10-2; 106
7. Reeltown; 10-2; 101
8. Vincent; 10-2; 58
9. Goshen; 6-4; 33
10. Aliceville; 11-2; 25
Others receiving votes: Collinsville (8-3) 21, G.W. Long (8-4) 18, Lanett (5-6) 15, Lexington (9-3) 4, Clarke Co. (7-6) 3.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); 2022 W-L; Pts
1. Leroy (14); 13-1; 233
2. Elba (4); 11-1; 175
3. Pickens Co. (1); 11-4; 167
4. Brantley (1); 10-3; 140
5. Meek (1); 11-1; 129
6. Sweet Water (1); 8-3; 95
7. Spring Garden; 10-2; 67
8. Lynn; 11-2; 66
9. Coosa Christian; 9-5; 63
10. Millry; 12-2; 56
Others receiving votes: Addison (9-3) 21, Maplesville (8-4) 11, Florala (7-4) 9, Georgiana (7-4) 7, Linden (9-2) 7, Valley Head (10-2) 3, Autaugaville (6-5) 2, Keith (5-6) 1, Loachapoka (9-2) 1, Southern Choctaw (3-7) 1.
AISA
Team (first-place); 2022 W-L; Pts
1. Glenwood (10); 8-4; 213
2. Patrician (10); 13-0; 209
3. Lee-Scott; 12-0; 171
4. Lowndes Academy (2); 11-2; 150
5. Chambers Academy; 8-4; 138
6. Clarke Prep; 9-4; 109
7. Jackson Academy; 12-1; 85
8. Autauga Academy; 3-7; 40
9. Southern Academy; 5-6; 28
10. Banks Academy; 6-5; 25
Others receiving votes: Crenshaw Christian (8-4) 21, Fort Dale Academy (4-6) 10, Lakeside (3-8) 7, Valiant Cross (4-7) 7, Wilcox Academy (4-7) 7, Bessemer Academy (2-8) 6, Sparta (0-10) 6, South Choctaw Academy (4-7) 5, Edgewood (6-6) 4, Macon-East (7-4) 4, Abbeville Christian (4-7) 3, Coosa Valley (2-8) 3, Snook (1-10) 2, Morgan Academy (7-5) 1.
