West Morgan made its season debut in the Alabama Sports Writers Association's football poll this week, coming in at No. 10 in Class 4A.
The Rebels are coming off a 41-20 win over Randolph this past Friday.
Hartselle was the only other local team to make the top 10. The Tigers came in at No. 6 in Class 6A, three spots down from their previous ranking. Hartselle slipped in the rankings following the team's 28-17 loss to Austin last Friday.
Austin (7A), Athens (6A), Decatur (6A), Priceville (4A) and Decatur Heritage (1A) all received votes.
STATE RANKINGS
The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (19); 1-0; 237
2. Auburn (1); 1-0; 173
3. Central-Phenix City; 1-0; 167
4. Vestavia Hills; 1-0; 125
5. Enterprise; 1-0; 103
6. Hoover; 0-1; 98
7. Dothan; 1-0; 65
8. Hewitt-Trussville; 0-1; 64
9. Mary Montgomery; 1-0; 53
10. Foley; 1-0; 26
Others receiving votes: Austin (1-0) 9, Spain Park (1-0) 8, Baker (1-0) 4, Fairhope (1-0) 4, Daphne (1-0) 2, Oak Mountain (1-0) 1, Prattville (0-1) 1.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Saraland (19); 1-0; 237
2. Clay-Chalkville (1); 1-0; 182
3. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 1-0; 151
4. Parker; 1-0; 127
5. Muscle Shoals; 1-0; 106
6. Hartselle; 0-1; 91
7. Mountain Brook; 0-1; 80
8. Theodore; 0-1; 48
9. Pelham; 1-0; 40
10. Benjamin Russell; 1-0; 23
Others receiving votes: Spanish Fort (0-1) 12, Gadsden City (1-0) 9, St. Paul's (1-0) 8, Fort Payne (0-1) 5, Homewood (0-1) 4, Mortimer Jordan (1-0) 4, Athens (1-0) 3, Helena (1-0) 3, Hueytown (0-1) 3, Oxford (1-0) 3, Decatur (1-0) 1.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Ramsay (19); 1-0; 237
2. Charles Henderson (1); 0-0; 181
3. Pleasant Grove; 1-0; 156
4. Faith-Mobile; 1-0; 130
5. Moody; 1-0; 96
6. UMS-Wright; 0-1; 94
7. Beauregard; 1-0; 75
8. Gulf Shores; 1-0; 59
9. Demopolis; 1-0; 40
10. Leeds; 0-1; 32
Others receiving votes: Central-Clay Co. (0-0) 19, Guntersville (1-0) 6, Scottsboro (1-0) 6, B.C. Rain (1-0) 4, Fairview (1-0) 2, Headland (1-0) 2, Eufaula (0-1) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Andalusia (17); 1-0; 231
2. Cherokee Co. (2); 1-0; 174
3. Catholic-Montgomery; 1-0; 165
4. Jackson (1); 0-0; 138
5. Oneonta; 1-0; 104
6. Jacksonville; 1-0; 103
7. Anniston; 1-0; 78
8. Handley; 1-0; 66
9. T.R. Miller; 1-0; 39
10. West Morgan; 1-0; 18
Others receiving votes: Westminster-Huntsville (0-1) 14, Priceville (0-1) 3, Deshler (0-1) 2, West Blocton (1-0) 2, Bayside Aca. (1-0) 1, Etowah (0-1) 1, Randolph (0-1) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. St. James (17); 1-0; 229
2. Gordo (1); 1-0; 157
3. Piedmont (1); 0-0; 156
4. Mars Hill Bible (1); 1-0; 151
5. Mobile Chr.; 1-0; 113
6. Madison Aca.; 1-0; 96
7. Houston Aca.; 1-0; 83
8. Sylvania; 0-0; 62
9. Pike Co.; 0-0; 43
10. Geraldine; 1-0; 15
Others receiving votes: Hillcrest-Evergreen (0-1) 11, Straughn (0-0) 9, Ohatchee (1-0) 4, Westbrook Chr. (1-0) 4, Thomasville (0-0) 2, W.S. Neal (1-0) 2, Fayette Co. (1-0) 1, Southside-Selma (0-0) 1, Winfield (1-0) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Fyffe (20); 0-0; 240
2. B.B. Comer; 1-0; 171
3. Pisgah; 0-0; 153
4. Highland Home; 1-0; 146
5. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 1-0; 113
6. Reeltown; 1-0; 105
7. Vincent; 1-0; 78
8. Goshen; 1-0; 50
9. Ariton; 0-1; 36
10. Aliceville; 0-1; 13
Others receiving votes: Luverne (1-0) 12, Collinsville (0-0) 11, Lanett (1-0) 10, G.W. Long (0-0) 2.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Leroy (15); 0-0; 223
2. Elba (1); 1-0; 170
3. Pickens Co. (2); 1-0; 163
4. Meek (1); 1-0; 141
5. Sweet Water (1); 1-0; 120
6. Spring Garden; 1-0; 93
7. Lynn; 0-0; 72
8. Brantley; 0-1; 71
9. Millry; 0-1; 23
10. Florala; 0-0; 17
Others receiving votes: Coosa Chr. (0-1) 13, Linden (1-0) 11, Loachapoka (1-0) 11, Decatur Heritage (1-0) 4, Georgiana (0-1) 2, Keith (1-0) 2, Maplesville (0-1) 2, Kinston (1-0) 1, Southern Choctaw (0-0) 1.
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Glenwood (19); 2-0; 235
2. Lee-Scott; 1-0; 173
3. Patrician (1); 1-1; 150
4. Lowndes Aca.; 1-0; 147
5. Jackson Aca.; 2-0; 110
6. Chambers Aca.; 1-1; 93
7. Autauga Aca.; 2-0; 71
8. Clarke Prep; 1-1; 64
9. Southern Aca.; 2-0; 44
10. Banks Aca.; 1-0; 32
Others receiving votes: Crenshaw Chr. (2-0) 8, South Choctaw Aca. (0-1) 7, Fort Dale Aca. (2-0) 3, Lakeside (2-0) 2, Escambia Aca. (1-1) 1.
