Last week, the West Morgan Rebels made their season debut in the Alabama Sports Writers Association's football poll, coming in at No. 10 in Class 4A.
This week, the Rebels moved up in the rankings, coming in at No. 7. They also received one first-place vote.
West Morgan is coming off a 48-0 win over Ardmore last week.
Hartselle was the only other local team to make the top 10. The Tigers, which defeated Jackson-Olin last Friday, held steady at No. 6 in Class 6A.
Austin (7A), Athens (6A), Falkville (2A) and Decatur Heritage (1A) all received votes.
STATE RANKINGS
The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (20); 1-0; 240
2. Central-Phenix City; 2-0; 176
3. Enterprise; 2-0; 156
4. Vestavia Hills; 2-0; 130
5. Auburn; 1-1; 110
6. Dothan; 2-0; 90
7. Hewitt-Trussville; 1-1; 66
8. Mary Montgomery; 2-0; 63
9. Foley; 2-0; 42
10. Hoover; 0-2; 39
Others receiving votes: Austin (2-0) 14, Spain Park (2-0) 8, Oak Mountain (1-1) 2, Opelika (1-1) 2, Baker (2-0) 1, Fairhope (1-1) 1.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Saraland (19); 2-0; 237
2. Clay-Chalkville (1); 2-0; 181
3. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 2-0; 152
4. Parker; 2-0; 142
5. Muscle Shoals; 2-0; 121
6. Hartselle; 1-1; 87
7. Mountain Brook; 1-1; 76
8. Theodore; 1-1; 47
9. Pelham; 2-0; 43
10. St. Paul's; 2-0; 13
Others receiving votes: Spanish Fort (1-1) 12, Oxford (2-0) 6, Fort Payne (1-1) 5, Helena (2-0) 5, Mortimer Jordan (2-0) 4, Athens (2-0) 3, Benjamin Russell (1-1) 3, Gadsden City (1-1) 3.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Pleasant Grove (9); 1-0; 198
2. Ramsay (8); 1-1; 181
3. Faith-Mobile (2); 2-0; 165
4. Charles Henderson; 0-1; 134
5. Moody; 2-0; 113
6. UMS-Wright; 1-1; 91
7. Beauregard; 2-0; 87
8. Gulf Shores (1); 2-0; 77
9. Central-Clay Co.; 1-0; 35
10. Leeds; 1-1; 26
Others receiving votes: Demopolis (1-1) 9, Headland (2-0) 7, Guntersville (2-0) 6, Scottsboro (2-0) 5, Fairview (2-0) 4, Rehobeth (1-0) 1, Vigor (2-0) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Andalusia (17); 2-0; 231
2. Cherokee Co. (1); 2-0; 172
3. Catholic-Montgomery; 2-0; 161
4. Jackson (1); 1-0; 146
5. Jacksonville; 2-0; 114
6. Handley; 2-0; 100
7. West Morgan (1); 2-0; 75
8. Oneonta; 1-1; 36
9. T.R. Miller; 1-1; 34
10. Anniston; 1-1; 29
Others receiving votes: Bayside Academy (2-0) 13, Bibb Co. (2-0) 11, Dora (1-1) 9, West Blocton (2-0) 7, Randolph (0-2) 1, St. Michael (1-1) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Mars Hill Bible (15); 2-0; 221
2. Mobile Christian; 2-0; 154
3. St. James (3); 1-1; 137
4. Madison Academy (2); 2-0; 133
5. Gordo; 1-1; 110
6. Houston Academy; 2-0; 100
7. Geraldine; 2-0; 80
8. Piedmont; 0-1; 73
9. Sylvania; 1-0; 70
10. Straughn; 1-0; 15
Others receiving votes: Ohatchee (2-0) 10, Thomasville (1-0) 10, Hillcrest-Evergreen (0-2) 6, Pike Co. (0-1) 5, Trinity (2-0) 5, W.S. Neal (2-0) 5, Southside-Selma (1-0) 2, Westbrook Christian (1-0) 2, Winfield (2-0) 2.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. B.B. Comer (14); 2-0; 219
2. Highland Home (2); 2-0; 167
3. Pisgah (1); 1-0; 166
4. Fyffe (3); 0-1; 156
5. Reeltown; 1-0; 118
6. Vincent; 2-0; 95
7. Goshen; 2-0; 70
8. Tuscaloosa Academy; 1-1; 55
9. Luverne; 2-0; 33
10. Ariton; 0-2; 20
Others receiving votes: Collinsville (1-0) 18, Aliceville (0-2) 6, Sulligent (2-0) 5, Central-Coosa (2-0) 2, Isabella (1-0) 2, Lamar Co. (2-0) 2, St. Luke's (2-0) 2, Cold Springs (2-0) 1, Cottonwood (1-0) 1, Falkville (2-0) 1, Lanett (1-1) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Leroy (19); 1-0; 237
2. Elba; 2-0; 171
3. Pickens Co. (1); 2-0; 159
4. Lynn; 1-0; 125
5. Brantley; 1-1; 87
6. Sweet Water; 1-1; 74
7. Millry; 1-1; 61
8. Florala; 1-0; 55
9. Meek; 1-1; 52
10. Spring Garden; 1-1; 34
Others receiving votes: Coosa Christian (1-1) 28, Loachapoka (2-0) 26, Decatur Heritage (2-0) 14, Hackleburg (1-1) 7, Georgiana (1-1) 6, Keith (2-0) 3, Southern Choctaw (0-1) 1.
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Glenwood (19); 3-0; 237
2. Lee-Scott; 2-0; 178
3. Lowndes Academy; 2-0; 139
4. Jackson Academy; 3-0; 132
5. Chambers Academy (1); 2-1; 114
6. Autauga Academy; 3-0; 84
7. Banks Academy; 2-0; 81
8. Clarke Prep; 2-1; 59
9. Southern Academy; 3-0; 53
10. Patrician; 1-2; 49
Others receiving votes: Crenshaw Christian (3-0) 14.
