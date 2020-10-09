COXEY — Levi Barnes accounted for four touchdowns, two passing and two rushing, as East Lawrence rolled past Clements 36-18 in Class 3A, Region 8 play on Thursday.
Barnes gave East Lawrence the lead with a 5-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter.
A safety pushed the lead to 9-0 before Barnes connected with Dawson Terry on a 36-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 15-0.
Clements trimmed the lead to 15-6 with a 24-yard touchdown pass on the last play of the first half and added a 4-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter to put the score at 15-12 heading into the fourth.
A 3-yard run by Barnes and a 60-yard touchdown pass from Barnes to Terry pushed the score to 29-12 midway through the final quarter. Cayden Rivers scored on a 14-yard run to put the game out of reach with 3:21 to play.
Clements added a late touchdown on an 11-yard run but got no closer.
Barnes finished the night 8 of 15 passing for 200 yards and two touchdowns with a pair of interceptions. He ran 19 times for 105 yards.
Rivers carried the ball 10 times for 48 yards. Terry caught six passes for 154 yards.
East Lawrence (6-1, 4-0) continues region play next week at Phil Campbell. Clements (1-6, 1-3) hosts Danville.
--
Scott, Athens roll past Buckhorn
HUNTSVILLE — Athens dominated in a big way Thursday night, grabbing a 47-14 win over Buckhorn for another Class 6A, Region 8 victory.
The Golden Eagles held a 34-0 lead at the half and never looked back the remainder of the game.
Jordan Scott threw four first-half touchdowns for Athens before resting the entire second half.
Jaden Jude caught a touchdown pass and threw another to Jaylen Gilbert, who also rushed for a touchdown.
Larry Howard, Dylann Roper and Avonte Thompson each had one receiving touchdown.
Athens (5-2, 4-1) hosts Cullman next Friday night.
--
Red Bay rushes past Hatton
HATTON — Hatton struggled to contain Red Bay’s ground game on Thursday, allowing 258 rushing yards in a 47-8 region loss to the visiting Tigers.
Red Bay outgained Hatton 384-254 in total offense, passing for 126 yards on just three completions.
Alex Brackin had a rushing touchdown for the Hornets, who combined to carry the ball 30 times for 83 total yards.
Hatton (2-5, 0-4 in Class 2A, Region 8) hosts Tharptown in region play next Friday.
--
E. Limestone unbeaten in region play
CAPSHAW — East Limestone managed to stay undefeated in Class 5A, Region 8 and in the hunt for a region championship by picking up a 45-14 win over county foe Ardmore on Thursday night.
East Limestone scored 28 straight points to break open a 17-14 score and pull away for the win.
Dillon Parris tossed a pair of first-half touchdown passes for East Limestone, finishing the game 10 off 11 passing for 160 yards and three touchdowns. Jordan Gardner rushed 18 times for 154 yards and a score and also had a receiving touchdown.
Conner Harbin and Brody Dunn each had a touchdown for Ardmore.
East Limestone travels to Russellville next week for a battle of the unbeatens, while Ardmore hosts Lee-Huntsville.
--
Brewer drops region game at Mae Jemison
HUNTSVILLE — Wyatt Styles passed for 80 yards as Brewer dropped a 47-0 region game to Mae Jemison on Thursday.
Lee Murray had six total tackles for the Patriots.
Brewer (0-8, 0-5 in Class 5A, Region 8) hosts Fairview in a non-region game next week.
• In other action Thursday night, West Limestone defeated Wilson, 37-6, in Class 4A, Region 8 play, and Danville beat Elkmont, 44-20.
