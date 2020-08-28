LEXINGTON — Elineas Orr intercepted a late Lexington pass deep in Tanner territory to secure a 20-13 win for Tanner over the host Golden Bears on Thursday.
The interception capped a big night for Orr, who scored the go-ahead touchdown before ending Lexington's final drive with the big turnover.
Trailing 13-12, Orr caught a bubble screen and raced 65 yards for a touchdown. Evan Fuqua converted the 2-point attempt, giving Tanner a lead it wouldn't relinquish.
Tanner (1-1) begins Class 2A, Region 8 play next week at Section. Lexington (0-2) plays at Red Bay.
--
Falkville 56, Danville 0: Christian Angulo turned in a dominating all-around performance for Falkville on Thursday, rushing for a touchdown, throwing a touchdown and returning an interception for another score as Falkville opened its season with a big win over a county rival.
The Blue Devils (2-0) were playing in their first game after Covid-19 concerns caused last week's game against Decatur Heritage to be canceled.
Jordan Greenfield had a pair of rushing touchdowns for Falkville and Austin Holmes also returned an interception for a score.
"We played pretty well to a certain point," Falkville coach Tyler Mitchell said. "We have a lot of experience returning for this season and that helps, especially early in the year. We have some things that we need to work on, also. We just need to be getting better for next week."
Falkville hosts Whitesburg Christian for its Class 2A, Region 7 opener next week.
--
West Limestone 53, Clements 19: West Limestone scored 35 points in the first half and cruised to victory over Clements Thursday night.
The Wildcats took advantage of four Clements turnovers and a blocked punt in the first half to take a 35-7 lead at halftime and were never challenged in the second half.
Clements got on the board first after Deontae Crenshaw returned the opening kickoff to the 13-yard line. The Colts scored four plays later on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Jaden Gilbert to Hunter Hall.
But it was all West Limestone after that. Colin Patterson scored first on a 30-yard touchdown run before Dakota Wilson ran for a 19-yard touchdown.
After Clements lost a fumble, West scored on a 16-yard touchdown run by Jonah Smith. Clements then threw an interception on the next play and West Limestone scored on a 3-yard touchdown run by Thorne Slaton.
West Limestone scored the final touchdown of the half with just over a minute remaining when Slaton scored on a 4-yard run.
Slaton then ran the opening kickoff of the second half 80 yards for a touchdown to put West up 41-7. Crenshaw answered for Clements with a 2-yard touchdown run.
West scored twice more in the fourth quarter with backup quarterback Landon Navas getting both scores. Navas had a 2-yard touchdown run and an 18-yard scoring run.
Clements' final touchdown came on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Gilbert to Crenshaw.
--
Mars Hill 21, East Limestone 0: Mars Hill quarterback Griffin Hanson tossed a pair of touchdown passes as the Class 2A Panthers defeated East Limestone.
The Indians were playing their first game of the season after forfeiting last week's scheduled game against Guntersville due to Covid-19 issues. Mars Hill (1-1) is playing its first season in Class 2A after winning the Class 1A state championship in 2018 and finishing as runner-up in 2019.
Hanson completed touchdown passes to Damian Thompson (70 yards) and Hunter Kilpatrick (30 yards) as the Panthers built a 14-0 halftime lead. Running back Peyton Higgins added a 50-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
East Limestone struggled to move the ball against Mars Hill, finishing with just 182 yards of total offense. Jordan Gardner led the Indians with 53 rushing yards on 11 carries. Kollin Swart ran the ball 11 times for 47 yards.
East Limestone (0-1) opens Class 5A, Region 8 play next week at Lee-Huntsville.
Hazel Green 37, Lawrence County 34: Hazel Green kicked a 39-yard field goal as time expired to top the Red Devils in their season opener.
Gage Dutton scored three touchdowns for Lawrence County. Quarterback Brody Sparks accounted for more than 300 yards of total offense.
Lawrence County (0-1) travels to West Point next week. Hazel Green (2-0) plays at Buckhorn.
--
Colbert Heights 35, Decatur Heritage 27: Brayden Kyle passed for three touchdowns and ran for another, but Decatur Heritage fell short against Colbert Heights.
Kyle threw touchdown passes of 32 and 20 yards to Alex Malone and another of five yards to Sean Zerkie. Kyle also ran for a 1-yard touchdown.
For Colbert Heights, Carson Shaw ran 15 times for 107 yards and a score and Gage Pugh ran 10 times for 79 yards and two touchdowns. Austin Scott ran for a score, and Shaw threw an 83-yard touchdown pass to Skylar Balta.
Decatur Heritage (0-1) opens region play next week at Phillips.
• In other local action, Colbert County defeated R.A. Hubbard 45-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.