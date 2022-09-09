FLORENCE — Braxton Peters accounted for nearly 200 yards of total offense and four touchdowns as West Morgan continued its strong start to the season with a 42-0 win over Central-Florence in Class 4A, Region 7 play on Thursday.
The win marked four straight to start the season for the Rebels, just one shy of their total number of victories last season.
Peters got West Morgan on the board with a six-yard touchdown run with approximately two minutes to play in the opening quarter. Long touchdown runs by Jalen Fletcher (69 yards) and Peters (59 yards) extended the lead to 21-0 midway through the second quarter.
Ti’arrius Mosley hauled in a 44-yard touchdown pass from Peters with less than a minute to give the Rebels a 28-0 lead heading into the half.
Peters’ final touchdown, an eight-yard run, came on West Morgan’s first drive of the fourth quarter and a 16-yard run by Jeremy Strong rounded out the scoring with 2:53 to play in the final quarter.
Peters finished with 90 rushing yards on 10 attempts. He completed 6-of-12 passes for 101 yards. Fletcher had a game-high 119 rushing yards on 13 carries.
Toni Townsend led the West Morgan defense with six tackles and a forced fumble. Lou Segars had a team-high seven tackles and Jay Garland intercepted a pass.
West Morgan (4-0, 2-0) continues region play next week at home against Rogers. Central-Florence (1-3, 0-2) hosts Brooks.
---
Priceville 47, D.A.R. 0: On a night when the Priceville defense logged its second consecutive shutout, the Bulldogs rushing offense stole the show in a runaway Class 4A, Region 8 win.
Xander Gaines had a pair of long rushing touchdowns (76, 47 yards) to lead Priceville as the Bulldogs rolled up 446 rushing yards in the first half.
Mason Cartee (40 yards), Jaylen Mosley (eight yards), Sage Smothers (40 yards) and Blitz Clemons (16 yards) each added rushing scores as the Bulldogs built a 41-0 halftime lead.
Mosley’s second rushing touchdown, a 28-yarder, rounded out the scoring as the second half was played under a running clock.
Priceville (4-0, 2-0) will look to remain unbeaten on the season next week at New Hope. D.A.R. (0-4, 0-2) hosts Madison County.
---
Tanner 27, Falkville 20: Karl Parham tossed three touchdown passes and returned an interception 31 yards for a touchdown as Tanner improved to 2-0 in Class 2A, Region 8 play with a win Thursday.
Parham got Tanner on the board in the first quarter, connecting with Elinneaus Jackson for his first touchdown pass of the game.
After an interception returned for a touchdown by Falkville trimmed Tanner’s lead to 7-6 early in the second quarter, the Rattlers scored 21 straight points to seize control.
A 55-yard pass from Parham to Skylar Townsend pushed Tanner’s lead to 14-6 before Parham picked off a Caden Burnett pass and returned it for a score.
Tanner’s final touchdown came on a 12-yard pass from Parham to Townsend to give the Rattlers a 27-6 lead going into halftime.
Burnett found Hunter Franklin on a 25-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to 27-13 in the third quarter. The Blue Devils made it a one score game on an 11-yard touchdown run by Burnett in the fourth but couldn’t complete the comeback.
Parham finished the night 8-of-15 passing for 132 yards with a pair of interceptions. Jackson rushed for a game-high 80 yards on 16 carries and Townsend had 67 yards receiving.
Burnett passed for 107 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 14 yards on 11 carries.
Tanner (3-1, 2-0) continues region play next week at Sheffield. Falkville (2-2, 1-1) hosts Hatton.
---
Deshler 70, East Lawrence 13: Deshler scored 35 first-quarter points and never looked back in a blowout win over East Lawrence in Class 4A, Region 7 play on Thursday.
The Tigers added three touchdowns in the second to take a 56-0 lead into halftime. East Lawrence got a pair of rushing touchdowns from Tylon Smith (six yards) and Kameron Pitt (three yards) to cut the lead to 56-13 in the third quarter but got no closer.
East Lawrence (0-3, 0-2) continues region play next week at West Limestone. Deshler (4-0, 2-0) plays at Wilson.
• In other games involving area teams Thursday, Brooks defeated West Limestone 64-29 and Mars Hill topped Clements 52-8.
