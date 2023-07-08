--
Austin
Aug. 25 vs. Hartselle
Sept. 1 at Decatur
Sept. 8 at Sparkman*
Sept. 15 vs. Florence*
Sept. 22 vs. Albertville*
Sept. 29 at Gardendale
Oct. 6 at Grissom*x
Oct. 13 vs. James Clemens*
Oct. 20 vs. Bob Jones*
Oct. 27 at Huntsville*x
Nov. 3 - Open
X - games played at Alabama A&M
--
Decatur
Aug. 25 vs. Mae Jemison
Sept. 1 vs. Austin
Sept. 8 at Athens*
Sept. 15 vs Cullman*
Sept. 22 at Hazel Green
Sept. 29 Open
Oct. 6 vs. Columbia*
Oct. 13 at Muscle Shoals*
Oct. 20 vs. Hartselle*
Oct. 27 at Buckhorn
Nov. 3 at Scottsboro
--
Hartselle
Aug. 25 at Austin
Sept. 1 at Jackson-Olin
Sept. 8 vs. Cullman*
Sept. 15 at Columbia*
Sept. 22 vs. Gadsden City
Sept. 29 vs. Oxford
Oct. 6 vs. Muscle Shoals*
Oct. 13 vs. Athens*
Oct. 20 at Decatur*
Oct. 27 Open
Nov. 3 at Bob Jones
--
Decatur Heritage
Aug. 25 vs. Section
Sept. 1 at Carbon Hill
Sept. 8 vs. Valley Head*
Sept. 15 at Coosa Christian*
Sept. 22 vs. Cedar Bluff*
Sept. 29 at New Hope
Oct. 6 at Appalachian*
Oct. 13 vs. Woodville*
Oct. 20 vs. Gaylesville*
Oct. 27 Open
Nov. 3 vs. Colbert Heights
Home games played at West Morgan
--
West Morgan
Aug. 25 at Randolph
Sept. 1 vs. Ardmore
Sept. 8 at Brooks*
Sept. 15 vs. Central-Florence*
Sept. 22 at Rogers*
Sept. 29 Open
Oct. 6 vs. Deshler*
Oct. 13 at West Limestone*
Oct. 20 at East Lawrence*
Oct. 27 vs. Wilson*
Nov. 3 at Haleyville
--
Priceville
Aug. 25 at Plainview
Sept 1 vs. Fairview
Sept. 8 at Madison County*
Sept. 15 at DAR*
Sept. 22 vs. New Hope*
Sept. 29 vs. Scottsboro
Oct. 6 at St. John Paul II*
Oct. 13 vs. North Jackson*
Oct. 20 at Westminster Christian*
Oct. 27 vs. Randolph*
Nov. 3 Open
--
Brewer
Aug. 25 at Hanceville
Sept. 1 at Arab
Sept. 8 at Ardmore*
Sept. 15 vs. East Limestone*
Sept. 22 vs. Lawrence County*
Sept. 29 at Sardis
Oct. 6 vs. Russellville*
Oct. 13 vs. Fairview*
Oct. 20 Open
Oct. 27 at West Point*
Nov. 3 vs. Danville
--
Danville
Aug. 25 vs. Lawrence County
Sept. 1 vs. Falkville
Sept. 8 at Susan Moore*
Sept. 15 at J.B. Pennington*
Sept. 22 vs. Madison Academy*
Sept. 29 Open
Oct. 6 at Shoals Christian
Oct. 13 vs. Asbury*
Oct. 20 vs. Vinemont*
Oct. 27 at Brindlee Mountain*
Nov. 3 at Brewer
--
Falkville
Aug. 25 vs. Vinemont
Sept. 1 at Danville
Sept. 8 at Sheffield*
Sept. 15 vs. Tanner*
Sept. 22 at Hatton*
Sept. 29 Open
Oct. 6 vs. Lexington*
Oct. 13 at Red Bay*
Oct. 20 at Addison
October 27 at Tharptown*
Nov. 3 vs. Winston County
--
Lawrence County
Aug. 25 at Danville
Sept. 1 vs. Guntersville
Sept. 8 vs. Russellville*
Sept. 15 vs. Ardmore*
Sept. 22 at Brewer*
Sept. 29 at Hanceville
Oct. 6 at West Point*
Oct. 13 vs. East Limestone*
Oct. 20 at Fairview*
Oct. 27 Open
Nov. 3 vs. Wilson
--
Hatton
Aug. 25 at Wilson
Sept. 1 vs. Columbia
Sept. 8 Open
Sept. 15 at Tharptown*
Sept. 22 vs. Falkville*
Sept. 29 at East Lawrence
Oct. 6 vs. Tanner*
Oct. 13 at Sheffield*
Oct. 20 vs. Lexington*
Oct. 27 at Red Bay*
Nov. 2 vs. Geraldine
--
East Lawrence
Aug. 25 Open
Sept. 1 at Winston County
Sept. 8 vs. Rogers*
Sept. 15 at Deshler*
Sept. 22 vs. West Limestone*
Sept. 29 vs. Hatton
Oct. 6 at Brooks*
Oct. 13 at Wilson*
Oct. 20 vs. West Morgan*
Oct. 27 at Central-Florence*
Nov. 3 vs. Hanceville
--
Athens
Aug. 24 at East Limestone
Sept. 1 vs. Bob Jones
Sept. 8 vs. Decatur*
Sept. 15 at Muscle Shoals*
Sept. 22 vs. Mae Jemison
Sept. 29 Open
Oct. 6 at Cullman*
Oct. 13 at Hartselle*
Oct. 20 vs. Columbia*
Oct. 27 at Fort Payne
Nov. 3 vs. Russellville
--
Ardmore
Aug. 25 vs. West Limestone
Sept. 1 at West Morgan
Sept. 8 vs. Brewer*
Sept. 15 at Lawrence County*
Sept. 22 Open
Sept. 29 at Elkmont
Oct. 6 at Fairview*
Oct. 13 vs. West Point*
Oct. 20 at Russellville*
Oct. 27 vs. East Limestone*
Nov. 3 vs. Central-Florence
--
East Limestone
Aug. 24 vs. Athens
Sept. 1 at Central-Florence
Sept. 8 vs. Fairview*
Sept. 15 at Brewer*
Sept. 22 vs. Russellville*
Sept. 29 at West Limestone
Oct. 6 Open
Oct. 13 at Lawrence County*
Oct. 20 vs. West Point*
Oct. 27 at Ardmore*
Nov. 2 vs. Mae Jemison
--
West Limestone
Aug. 25 at Ardmore
Sept. 1 at Clements
Sept. 8 at Deshler*
Sept. 15 vs. Brooks*
Sept. 22 at East Lawrence*
Sept. 29 vs. East Limestone
Oct. 6 at Wilson*
Oct. 13 vs. West Morgan*
Oct. 20 vs. Central-Florence*
Oct. 27 vs. Rogers*
Nov. 3 Open
--
Elkmont
Aug. 24 at Sheffield
Sept. 1 vs. Brindlee Mountain
Sept. 8 vs. Phil Campbell*
Sept. 15 at Lauderdale County*
Sept. 22 at Mars Hill*
Sept. 29 vs. Ardmore
Oct. 6 vs. Colbert Heights*
Oct. 13 vs. Clements*
Oct. 20 Open
October 27 at Colbert County*
Nov. 3 at St. John Paul II
--
Clements
Aug. 25 at Holly Pond
Sept. 1 vs. West Limestone
Sept. 8 vs. Lauderdale County*
Sept. 15 vs. Mars Hill*
Sept. 22 at Colbert Heights*
Sept. 29 at DAR
Oct. 6 vs. Marion County
Oct. 13 at Elkmont*
Oct. 20 vs. Colbert County*
Oct. 27 at Phil Campbell*
Nov. 3 Open
--
Tanner
Aug. 24 at Lauderdale County
Sept. 1 at Mae Jemison
Sept. 8 vs. Tharptown*
Sept. 15 at Falkville*
Sept. 22 vs. Sheffield*
Sept. 29 vs. Columbia
Oct. 6 at Hatton*
Oct. 13 at Lexington*
Oct. 20 vs. Red Bay*
Oct. 27 vs. Booneville, Miss.
Nov. 3 Open
--
2022 region standings
--
Class 7A, Region 4: Austin (7-4, 6-1), Florence (8-3, 6-1), Huntsville (6-5, 4-3), Bob Jones (5-6, 4-3), James Clemens (4-6, 4-3), Sparkman (5-5, 3-4), Grissom (3-7, 1-6), Albertville (1-9, 0-7). Combined records: 39-45
--
Class 6A, Region 7: Hartselle (12-1, 5-0), Muscle Shoals (11-2, 4-1), Decatur (9-3, 3-2), Cullman (7-4, 2-3), Athens (5-5, 1-4), Columbia (0-9, 0-5). Combined records: 45-24
--
Class 5A, Region 8: Russellville (7-5, 6-0), Fairview (7-4, 5-1), Brewer (5-6, 3-3), East Limestone (5-6, 3-3), West Point (3-7, 2-4), Ardmore (3-7, 2-4), Lawrence County (3-7, 0-6). Combined records: 33-42
--
Class 4A, Region 7: Deshler (12-1, 7-0), West Morgan (10-2, 6-1), Rogers (7-4, 4-3), Central Florence (6-5, 4-3), Brooks (6-4, 4-3), West Limestone (5-5, 2-5), Wilson (1-9, 1-6), East Lawrence (0-10, 0-7). Combined records: 47-40
--
Class 4A, Region 8: Priceville (11-1, 7-0), Randolph (10-3, 6-1), Westminster Christian (6-5, 5-2), Madison County (4-7, 4-3), Saint John Paul II (4-6, 2-5), New Hope (4-6, 2-5), North Jackson (2-8, 2-5), DAR (1-9, 0-7). Combined records: 42-45
--
Class 3A, Region 7: Madison Academy (9-3, 6-0), J.B. Pennington (9-2, 5-1), Vinemont (5-6, 3-3), Danville (3-8, 3-3), Susan Moore (3-7, 3-3), Brindlee Mountain (2-8, 1-5), Asbury (1-9, 0-6). Combined records: 32-43
--
Class 3A, Region 8: Mars Hill (10-2, 6-0), Lauderdale County (7-5, 5-1), Colbert County (7-5, 4-2), Phil Campbell (7-4, 3-3), Colbert Heights (4-6, 2-4), Clements (2-8, 1-5), Elkmont (1-9, 0-6). Combined records: 38-39
--
Class 2A, Region 8: Lexington (9-3, 6-0), Falkville (7-5, 4-2), Hatton (7-3, 4-2), Red Bay (6-5, 3-3), Sheffield (5-5, 2-4), Tanner (4-5. 2-4), Tharptown (2-8, 0-6). Combined records: 40-34
--
Class 1A, Region 7: Valley Head (10-2, 6-0), Coosa Christian (9-5, 5-1), Appalachian (5-6, 5-1), Cedar Bluff (4-7, 2-4), Gaylesville (3-6, 2-4), Decatur Heritage (4-6, 2-4), Woodville (2-8, 0-6). Combined records: 37-40
* region game
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.