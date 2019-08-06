The first official day of high school football practice was sort of like a homecoming for the Austin Black Bears.
Awysum Harris rejoined the team after moving back to Decatur from Rome, Georgia. Harris started at linebacker for Austin last season. In April he moved to Georgia to live with his father. Last week he moved back.
“I’m glad to be back. I love being back with my teammates,” Harris said. “Once a Black Bear, always a Black Bear.”
Harris is a little bigger than he was when last season ended. He’s 6-foot-4, 225 pounds. He played linebacker last season, but may play more of a defensive end position. That’s the position that colleges have been recruiting him.
The list of colleges that have made scholarship offers to Harris are UAB, Jacksonville State, Tennessee-Chattanooga, Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois.
“We’re glad to have him back,” Austin head coach Jeremy Perkins said. “He can help us out at a variety of positions.”
Harris is the brother of former Austin Black Bear Asa Martin.
Teams are limited to shorts and helmets on the first two days of practice. On the third and fourth days they can practice in shoulder pads and helmets. On Friday they can go full speed in full gear for 90 minutes.
The traditional Thursday season opener Aug. 22 has Decatur vs. Huntsville at Milton Frank Stadium, West Limestone at Tanner and R.A. Hubbard at Cherokee.
The next night’s schedule leads with Hartselle visiting the new Austin Stadium for the first time. Other regular season games that night include Ardmore at West Morgan, Falkville at Danville, Decatur Heritage at Phillips and Elkmont at Clements.
Several teams will be playing jamboree games that week that do not count in the regular season record.
