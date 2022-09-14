It’s road warrior week for most of the area high school football teams.
Eleven teams will be climbing on buses to get to their games this week. A few have long trips.
That’s 11 out of 19. That’s a high number for one week and a lot of miles on buses heading in all directions.
Winning a high school football game is not easy. It takes 11 players, who are teenagers, working in sync on every play for the common cause. When it’s a road game where the Friday routine can be kicked out the window, it just adds to the adventure.
So far this season area teams have played 33 road games with a 14-19 record. That includes Decatur with a 3-0 road record. West Morgan is 2-0.
Three of the longest trips this Friday involve Austin, Hartselle and Decatur Heritage. Austin travels 67 miles to Albertville. Hartselle hits the road for Gadsden City, which is 69 miles away. Decatur Heritage has a trip of 106 miles to Cedar Bluff.
Austin is hoping to equal its road success of last week when the Black Bears beat Florence, 26-14.
This is just the start of a big road test for Hartselle. The Tigers play their next four games on the road. After Gadsden, they travel to Oxford, Muscle Shoals and Athens. Hartselle can pack those red home jerseys away until Oct. 14 when Decatur visits J.P. Cain Stadium.
“I wouldn’t mind having a break in between these road games, but this test is going to make us better for the playoffs,” Hartselle head coach Bryan Moore said.
The Tigers are leaving school at 1:30 p.m. with a stop in Gadsden for a 3:30 p.m. meal.
“The plan is to get to the stadium at the same time we get to the stadium for every game,” Moore said. “Once we are at the stadium we will be in our normal pre-game routine.”
The normal routine seems to be working well for Hartselle (4-0) this season. The Tigers are No. 6 in Class 6A this week. Hartselle has marched through its first four opponents — Austin, Jackson-Olin, Cullman and Columbia — by a combined 181-32.
“We’ve played well, but we’re not where we want to be,” Moore said. “There are plenty of areas for improvement. We work every day on avoiding turnovers. Our quarterback and receivers work on timing. Our offensive and defensive lines are always working to get better.”
Quarterback Jack Smith has completed 64 of 87 passes for 798 yards and eight touchdowns with just one interception. Ri Fletcher leads the team in rushing with 40 carries for 340 yards and six touchdowns. Eli Tidwell is the top receiver with 18 catches for five touchdowns and 383 yards.
Decatur Heritage (2-2) is making its third long trip of the season. The Eagles opened the season with a win at Section, 24-22, in Jackson County (79 miles) and then lost at Valley Head, 57-35, in Week 3 (100 miles).
This is the third time the Eagles have ever played at Cedar Bluff. The previous two times were in playoff games. Cedar Bluff won 53-40 in the semifinals in 2015. Decatur Heritage won 42-41 in the second round in 2016.
Friday’s game will be like a playoff game for Decatur Heritage. The Eagles are 0-2 in region play. Chances of making the playoffs after a 0-3 start are slim.
Injuries have taken a toll on Decatur Heritage. The Eagles went from 35 players at the start of the season down to 28. They could have just five linemen available Friday.
“We are so thin with little depth that our guys are worn out by the fourth quarter,” Decatur Heritage head coach Nikita Stover said. “We are playing a lot of young guys against teams with older players. It makes a big difference. We are just trying to survive.”
Senior quarterback Bo Solley is leading the offense. He’s thrown for seven touchdowns and 755 yards while completing 41 of 76 passes. He’s rushed 33 times for 292 yards and two touchdowns.
Eighth-grade running back Savarius Evans has rushed for 348 yards and four touchdowns on 48 carries.
“If we can pull this game out Friday, we’ll be sitting in good shape for the rest of the season,” Stover said. “A road win this week is what this team needs.”
