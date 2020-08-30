It has certainly been an exciting first two weeks to the high school football season.
All of the Daily's teams have now seen action in at least one game, with several having played two.
This week will be crucial as most teams will start region play, and there are several games to follow (Austin vs. Florence, Hartselle vs. Cullman, East Lawrence vs. Lauderdale County).
These past two weeks have also given us plenty of information to digest. Following is what we know so far.
Austin is scary good
The Black Bears' play so far has been so good it's almost frightening.
In two games Austin has outscored its opponents 96-10.
The Black Bears opened the season with a 31-7 win over Hartselle, but who knew that was just a taste of their destructive capabilities. In the next game they secured a 67-3 win over Decatur, the most points ever scored by one team in the rivalry.
Could this team be even better than the 2017 Austin team that was a single point away from a possible state championship in 6A? It's quite possible.
Only time will tell, and we'll get a better idea Friday when Austin hosts Florence.
Decatur playoff record in jeopardy
In his 25 seasons as Decatur head coach, Jere Adcock has never gone back-to-back seasons missing the playoffs. The last time it happened to the Red Raiders was in 1990-91.
But after sitting out the playoffs last season, Decatur has its second straight 0-2 start to the season, and the playoff streak could be in danger.
The good news? There's pretty much just five teams vying for the four playoff spots in the region, meaning a single win over Muscle Shoals, Hartselle, Cullman or Athens might be enough to get Decatur in.
No drop-off for Falkville
When Joel Schrenk left for Hazel Green after 2018, some expected the Blue Devils to take a step back.
That hasn't happened.
Tyler Mitchell stepped in and led them to a 7-5 record in 2019.
This year, despite a move up to 2A, they seem to be on the same track.
Falkville opened the season with a crushing 56-0 win over Danville, which was coming off a big win of its own over Brewer. It was the largest win the Blue Devils have ever gotten over their cross-county rival.
The Blue Devils will certainly be a team to watch out for in 2020.
Hartselle could be contender
The Tigers' 31-7 season-opening loss to Austin wasn't how they envisioned the Bryan Moore era starting.
However, after seeing how the Black Bears performed against Decatur, it doesn't seem so bad now.
Hartselle rebounded nicely with a 34-14 win over Mae Jemison and this week will host Cullman for the 99th edition of that storied rivalry.
It doesn't seem far-fetched to say Austin will wind up being the toughest team the Tigers will play all year and that bodes well for them.
Moore has never won less than eight games in a season as a head coach, and with a young but talented roster, the Tigers are only going to get better as the season progresses.
Things looking up for Tanner
The Rattlers were the scourge of 2A in the early 2010s and even struck fear into 4A and 5A schools. But it's been rough going since Laron White left after 2016.
However, it's been an encouraging start to the 2020 season. Tanner played 5A Ardmore tough for about three quarters and picked up a win over Lexington on Friday. That win already matches the win total of each of the last two seasons.
No one-hit wonder for Priceville
Without a doubt the biggest surprise of the 2019 season in the Daily coverage area was Priceville.
In head coach Chris Foster's first season the Bulldogs finished 8-4, tying a school record for wins, and advancing to the second round of the playoffs for the first time ever.
It caught a lot of people by surprise.
Quarterback Wyatt Hurt said they needed to prove this season that the 2019 performance wasn't a fluke. The Bulldogs got off to a good start Friday.
After allowing Brewer to score first, Priceville reeled off 38 straight points to pick up the win.
It was just one game, but the Bulldogs look to be just as dangerous this year as last.
The East Lawrence/Bo Culver hype is real
Excitement for 2020 was bountiful in the Caddo community after the 2019 Eagles recorded East Lawrence's first non-losing season since 1997.
The excitement only got higher when Bo Culver was hired in March.
Through two games that hype seems warranted.
The Eagles are 2-0, first time since 2009, and have looked most impressive.
They've defeated Sulligent 41-12 and West Morgan 21-18, and while it did take a miracle defensive play to edge their rival, it was the type of play to win a game that East Lawrence is not used to doing.
The Eagles are looking to secure their first winning season since 1997, but the potential to do much more is there.
