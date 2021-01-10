With the holidays now over, we're full speed ahead in the second half of basketball season. Area play has already begun, and soon area tournaments will follow.
But first come the county tournaments. All three counties in the Daily's coverage area, Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone, have tournaments that take place annually in mid or late January.
Due to COVID-19, these tournaments will undergo drastic changes in 2021.
The Morgan County tournament, which was originally scheduled to be held Jan. 18-23 at Brewer High School, was canceled last Monday.
Morgan County Superintendent Robby Elliot made the decision earlier this week, stating that the decision was best for "the safety and well-being of our students, parents and communities."
The other two tournaments, Lawrence and Limestone, are still a go for now, but will have changes.
Originally set for Jan. 21-23 at East Lawrence High School, the Lawrence County tournament will now stretch from Jan. 16-23.
“In the time of COVID-19, nothing is official. So, I’m not going to go on record as saying the tournament will for sure happen,” said Lawrence county superintendent Dr. Jon Bret Smith. “However, as of right now, we still plan to have the tournament as scheduled. We believe we can have the tournament in a safe environment for these kids to play in.”
The Limestone County tournament will take place on Jan. 21-23. However, it will be split between two schools. The boy's games will be played at Ardmore High, while the girl's games will be played at East Limestone.
Priceville No. 1
The Lady Bulldogs (13-5) are having a spectacular season so far, even above their normal high standards.
Their play was rewarded this past week when they were awarded the No. 1 spot in the class 4A ASWA basketball rankings.
Overall, 15 Daily teams (six boys and nine girls) were ranked in the top 10 in last week's poll. Another five were nominated.
Peebles nears milestone
Hartselle's Brody Peebles continues to flirt with scoring 50 points in a single game.
Recently the 2020 Decatur Daily player of the year scored 49 in a game against Hillcrest to win the Metro tournament. He scored another 48 last week in an area win over Decatur.
Peebles probably could have reached 50 against the Red Raiders but chose to run out the clock, much to the chagrin of the hometown fans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.