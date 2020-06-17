Decatur Heritage Christian Academy athletic director Ty Patterson said the school is getting closer to naming new girls basketball and volleyball coaches.
Paula Armstrong, who coached the volleyball team for three years and the girls basketball team for eight years, left Decatur Heritage in May to teach at Westminster Christian in Huntsville.
Patterson said he does not want the search to “drag on” for either position.
“I’m close. I’m down to the final three for basketball,” he said. “I have a few more volleyball folks to talk to. I’m trying to get them both down to three (applicants).”
Patterson said he’s received applications from out of state with some coming from Florida and Tennessee. Thirty-seven people applied for the girls basketball position and 21 for volleyball.
“I have four more interviews for volleyball this week,” Patterson said. “We’re hoping to get closer, but we want to find the right person.”
Armstrong was successful as the coach of both teams. In basketball, she took Decatur Heritage to the state semifinals in 2015 and 2016. Her teams advanced to the regional round the last three seasons. Katie Jones, who will play basketball for Samford, earned Class 1A Player of the Year under Armstrong.
In volleyball, Armstrong led her team to the state semifinals in 2017. She was an assistant coach when the team advanced to the Class 1A state finals in 2016.
Patterson said the program wants to continue its success in both sports but finding a coach that makes a commitment to their players off the court is a priority as well. He said that was something Armstrong did during her tenure.
“I want someone that invests in our kids,” Patterson said. “A coach is so influential. I just want to make sure it’s the right person that fits with our program.”
Elsewhere, Tanner boys basketball is also searching for a new head coach after longtime coach Chris Whitt retired earlier this month. Its coaching search is still in the beginning stages.
“We have collected resumes and are looking at our options,” said Tanner principal Deborah Kenyon.
Whitt led Tanner to two state championships, 13 final fours and 23 regional appearances in 26 years as head coach. He won 586 games, and his teams made regionals 21 consecutive years.
Brewer games on radio
Local radio station WRAB (107.1-FM/1380-AM) will broadcast Brewer football games this fall, according to a release from the school. All games, including away games, can be heard on the station. The station is still searching for its broadcast team.
Brewer football went 3-7 last season after going 8-3 and making the playoffs two seasons ago for the first time since 1998.
Sivley signs with Martin Methodist
Hartselle senior Tad Sivley made his college decision official Tuesday by signing to play basketball for Martin Methodist in Pulaski, Tennessee. Martin Methodist competes in the Southern States Athletic Conference in the NAIA. The RedHawks are coached by Dugan Lyne.
Sivley was a key part of Hartselle making it to the regional finals for the first time since 2003. He averaged 14.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He plans to study education and psychology.
Peebles commits to Wallace State
Austin baseball star Dakota Peebles plans to play his college baseball at Wallace State. Peebles tweeted his commitment Monday night. Wallace State competes in the Alabama Community College Conference.
He hit .333 with 30 hits, 26 RBIs and 21 runs scored during his junior season. Although his senior season was cut short, he did manage to hit a walk-off single that earned a 6-5 win over Hartselle in one of the final games of his senior season.
