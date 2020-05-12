Today’s going to be a big day for Decatur basketball.
The Decatur City Schools board is expected to name a new boys coach today at its 4 p.m. meeting.
The new boys coach replaces Sam Brown, who retired after four years. The leading candidate appears to be Kobi Walker, the assistant men’s coach at Gadsden State.
The plan was to also name a new girls head coach at the meeting, but now that is not going to happen. According to Decatur City Schools Athletic Director Watt Parker, there’s an issue with paperwork that will delay that announcement until a later meeting.
The new girls coach replaces Grace Newton, who coached at Decatur for two seasons.
Favorite POY contest
The semifinal round of the contest to name the “Favorite Players of the Year in 2000” starts Wednesday with Class 5A-7A baseball.
The eight advancing to the semifinals are Hartselle’s Brett Blackwood (2013), Garrett Wade (2018) and Trai Meadows (2000), Lawrence County’s Brad Hand (2001) and Ryan Bowerman (2002), Decatur’s Tanner Burns (2015, 2016 and 2017), Austin’s Ty Chancelor (2007) and Ardmore’s Cody Reed (2014).
Blackwood had the most votes in the first round with 620. Reed just made the final eight by edging Athens’ Luke Mould (2011) by two votes, 387-385.
The voting for the Class 5A-7A softball semifinals begins Thursday. Advancing from Hartselle are Kylie Winton (2018 & 2019), Taylor Wascavage (2014 and 2015), Kalli Cartee (2019) and Katie Tillman (2000 and 2001). Winton led the first round with 889 votes.
Advancing from Lawrence County are Sallie Beth Burch (2007), Mallory Patterson (2012) and Megan Hill (2017). Also advancing is East Limestone’s Sarah Beth Medley (2006).
The Class 1A-4A baseball semifinals start Friday. Four Athens Bible players led the first round of voting. They are Jordan Pugh (2009), Carter Corneil (2014), A.J. Price (2010) and Jacob Hagewood (2013). Pugh led all voting with 646 votes.
West Morgan’s Parker Henson (2017) and Trey Mathis (2012) advanced along with Elkmont’s Brandon Turner (2001) and Hatton’s Donovan Hand (2004).
Today is the last day to vote in the first round of Class 1A-4A softball. Voting in the semifinal round starts Sunday.
Soccer All-State
A group of girls soccer coaches from around the state have selected an All-State team for the season. Decatur senior Sara Burgreen and West Morgan junior Maria Julia Delgado were second-team selections.
Here’s a list of honorable mention selections from area schools:
Decatur: Ella Burrow, Sr., Teresa Miguel-Francisco, Sr., Bonnie Frost, Soph., Leah South, Soph., Kasey Powell, Fr.
Priceville: Olivia Duran, Sr., Karli Wade, Jr.
West Morgan: Yarahy Marcelino, Jr., Brandy Hernandez, Fr.
Clements: Leslie Gonzalez, Jr.
East Limestone: Emily Edelman, Sr.
Elkmont: Steph Villa Marcial, Jr., Jazmin Ristau, Sr., Claudia Allen, Sr., Guadalupe Salgado, Sr., Daisy Hernandez, Soph., Millie Hernandez, Jr.
Tanner: Nayeli Ramirez, Jr., Miran Cortez, Sr., Samantha Moreno, Jr., Bryonna Castrejon, Soph., Yamilet Mendoza, Soph., Alexa Cortez, Sr.
West Limestone: Katherine Medrano, Sr.
