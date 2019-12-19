Two round-robin tournaments will showcase a handful of area girls and boys basketball teams starting today. The Pepsi Challenge at Athens High and the Pepsi Classic at Austin High will host 20 total games in the next three days.
The Pepsi Challenge at Athens High features five local boys teams and 10 teams overall. The tournament is held annually and took place at Decatur High last year.
Austin, Decatur, Decatur Heritage, West Limestone and Athens are all participating. The first game tips off at 4:30 p.m. between Decatur Heritage and Huntsville. Decatur and West Limestone also play tonight at 7:30. The tournament gives the teams a chance to face off against many Huntsville-area teams. The game between Decatur and West Limestone is the only matchup that features two Decatur-area teams playing each other.
The Pepsi Classic at Austin High has four local girls teams participating. Austin, Athens, West Limestone and East Limestone are playing in it. There are nine teams overall. The tournament begins with Athens playing Rogers at 3 p.m. Austin, the host team, plays Deshler for its first game at 7:30 p.m.
Hartselle sweeps Austin
Hartselle had not beaten the Black Bears in varsity boys basketball in a decade before its first meeting against Austin earlier in the season. Now, it has doubled up on wins over its county rival. The Tigers beat Austin 67-58 at Austin to complete the sweep.
Both senior Tad Sivley and junior Brody Peebles scored over 20 points in both meetings. Sivley scored 21 points in the first meeting and 23 points in the second meeting. Peebles scored 21 points in the first meeting and 25 points in the second meeting.
Jenna Walker crosses 600 assists
Priceville's Jenna Walker turned in an eight-assist performance against Decatur last week to go over 600 assists for her career. After adding five assists on Tuesday, she now sits at 607 for her career. That puts her at No. 17 all-time on the AHSAA’s career assists leaderboard. She can move up to No. 16 with eight assists. The all-time leader is Tonya Tice, who played for Phil Campbell, Pell City and Hamilton from 1985-1991. She had 1,626 assists for her career.
Lindsay Lane loses key players
Two Lindsay Lane players will miss time with injuries they suffered in a loss to Good Hope on Tuesday. Max Morrison and Joseph Graves both left the game with injury. The two were a key part of a rotation for the Lions, who are 7-3 and appeared in the top 10 of the first round of the ASWA basketball rankings.
Peebles commits to Liberty
Days before he helped Hartselle sweep Austin, Peebles made his college decision. The 6-foot-2 guard committed to the Liberty Flames over Samford, Belmont, UAB, UAH, UNA and UNC-Wilmington. Peebles will not sign his letter of intent until next year when he is a senior. He made the announcement on Twitter last Tuesday. Liberty is coached by Ritchie McKay, who is in his fifth year there. He was recently an assistant coach at Virginia.
