It’s a time of celebrations for Bob Godsey. The former Hartselle High football coach turns 55 today.
Madison Academy’s 53-17 win over DAR on Friday was his 200th career win in 24 years as a head coach.
That’s 42 wins at Brooks, 141 wins at Hartselle and 17 wins at Madison Academy, where he is in his third season. Godsey was an assistant coach at Decatur for eight years before starting his head coaching career at Brooks.
“I feel really blessed and fortunate to have worked at four really good schools with some really good people,” Godsey said. “To get to 200 wins means I’ve been around a long time, but a lot of special people have had a big part in our success.”
Godsey left Hartselle after 16 seasons that included one state championship and five region championships. He was able to retire and then take over a new challenge at Madison Academy, a private school in Huntsville that won state championships in 2012, 2013 and 2014.
Madison Academy went 5-6 while competing in Class 5A during Godsey’s first season. Last year the Mustangs competed in Class 4A and finished 10-1. They are currently ranked No. 4 in Class 4A with a 2-1 record that includes a 41-17 loss to 6A powerhouse Briarwood Christian.
“We’re barely a legit 3A school and with the multiplier (for private school success) we’re playing in 4A after being up to 5A,” Godsey said. “Some people think private schools can get all the football players they want, but we have constant issues with numbers.
“We dress out 38 players on Friday nights. My first year here we went to the playoffs and traveled to Jasper. We had 27 players on our sideline. Jasper had 77.”
At least two players in the Madison Academy 38 have Decatur connections. Senior Cooper Lovett moved to MA after his dad, Rod Lovett, retired from Decatur and joined Godsey’s coaching staff.
William Burgreen, who played baseball at Decatur, moved after his mother, Shellie Burgreen, retired from Decatur City Schools and joined the faculty at Madison Academy. After going 100 percent on baseball for the last two years, Burgreen decided to play football in his senior season.
Cooper Lovett plays tight end, defensive end and H-back. Burgreen is a receiver.
“Both of them are wonderful additions to our team,” Godsey said. “They are both athletic and really positive additions to our program on and off the field.”
Godsey has some more celebrating to come. His 2011 team at Hartselle will get together on Sept. 24 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their state championship success. Madison Academy is open that Friday and Godsey will be at J.P. Cain Stadium to celebrate with his championship team.
Later this fall, Godsey will celebrate being a first-time grandfather.
“Like I said, I have really been blessed and the blessings keep coming,” Godsey said.
• Another area coach is getting closer to a milestone number. Decatur Heritage’s Steve Meek is six wins from win No. 100. He’s 77-41 in 11 seasons at Decatur Heritage. He has 17 wins from his first head coaching stint at Lawrence County.
• While some head coaches are looking at milestone numbers with triple digits, former Athens High and NFL star Philip Rivers is just starting out his coaching career and what a start. His St. Michael Cardinals are off to a 2-0 start.
The Fairhope school recorded its first region win ever in the program’s fifth season with a 24-21 win over Jackson. The Cardinals go for region win No. 2 Thursday vs. Williamson.
• Congratulations go out to T.R. Miller for becoming the first school in the state to 700 wins. It came in a 36-6 win over Cottage Hills Christian last Friday. According to ahsfhs.org, the school’s first win came in 1926 against Evergreen, 19-0.
