Get your popcorn ready because Tuesday’s battle is about to be a doozy.
The Class 6A top-ranked Hartselle Tigers (25-3) won their area championship Friday night, defeating Muscle Shoals for the third time this season 64-48. Their reward? A home subregional date with No. 7 Pinson Valley.
Winner of the 2019 state championship, the Indians (19-4) were ranked inside the top three for most of the season, but slid slightly after a late-season loss to No. 6 Clay Chalkville. Pinson again fell to Clay-Chalkville in the area championship, 53-50 on a last second shot.
Pinson Valley coach Darrell Barber has won four state championships in the past 10 years — three with Midfield and one at Pinson. In Barber's three years, the Indians are 71-17.
For Hartselle, a matchup this caliber is nothing new. The Tigers have already played two teams currently ranked in the top 10, No 3 Huffman and No. 2 Mountain Brook, coming out with victories both times. They would have faced No. 4 Oxford as well, had it not been for a cancellation.
“We made our schedule this year with the intent of playing as many games with a state tournament feel as possible,” Hartselle coach Faron Key said Wednesday about the potential to play either Clay-Chalkville or Pinson Valley. “That way we would be ready for whoever we came up against in the postseason.”
West Morgan ready to contend
The West Morgan Rebels went on the road Friday for the 4A, Area 15 championship and almost came away with the huge upset win over Brooks, losing in overtime 58-52.
After a rough start to the season, which saw leading scorer Carson Muse miss five games due to injury, the Rebels are clicking under coach Sam Brown. They won eight of their last 10 games to finish the regular season. Brown is in his first year back after going 67-26 with the Rebels from 2013-16.
The Brooks Lions are ranked No. 5 in Class 4A and are the defending Northwest Regional champions. They are the favorites to win the Northwest again this year.
West Morgan going on the road and nearly pulling the upset shows it is ready to potentially contend for that spot.
Big things for Hatton this season
The Hatton Hornets are having a special basketball season.
The girls, ranked No. 4 in Class 2A, are 21-3. They turned in a dominant performance Thursday night, defeating a 18-win Tanner team 90-50 to win their third straight area championship. They now have their eyes set on Birmingham for the Final Four, something they missed out on last year by just three points.
The boys are 15-7. First-year coach Justin Henley, who starred at Hatton as a player in the late 1990s. has led the Hornets to their first top 10 ranking since 2009. Friday's 73-66 win over Whitesburg Christian marked Hatton's first area championship since 2004.
