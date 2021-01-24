The Hartselle Tigers put all of Class 6A on notice Friday. They’re the real deal.
The Tigers knocked off defending state champion and No. 1-ranked Huffman 59-58, and they did it at Huffman. When last week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association basketball rankings came out, no team in 6A had won more games or lost fewer games than the Hartselle boys. Despite that, the Tigers were ranked just No. 4. Expect a big shakeup in the rankings this week following their huge win over the Vikings.
The win was a statement that shows the Tigers will be a force to be reckoned with in postseason play this year.
Changes abound
Speaking of postseason play, there will be a lot of changes this year.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association released its postseason format this past week.
The first change will affect area tournaments. Instead of playing the entire tournament at one school, the higher seed will host games.
Area tournaments are set to begin Feb. 9 for the girls and Feb. 10 for the boys.
The biggest change will affect the regional tournament.
Only the finals will be held on site at Wallace state this year for the Northwest Regional (or Jacksonville for the Northeast). Regional semifinals will be held at schools as in the sub-regional rounds.
Finally, due to renovations, the state tournament will not be held as usual at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex. Rather, it will be held at Bartow Arena, home of the UAB Blazers, and Bill Harris Arena at the Birmingham Crossplex, where the state volleyball finals take place.
Respect earned
Decatur Heritage is the new No. 1 in the ASWA boys basketball rankings.
They are now the highest ranked team in The Daily's coverage area, after Priceville's girls dropped to No. 2 in Class 4A.
Their record was only 7-7 at the time of rankings, which speaks to their strength of schedule to have earned the top spot at just .500. The Eagles played multiple large school programs at the beginning of the year including Decatur, Albertville and Huntsville.
It also speaks to the respect the program has earned in recent years. Decatur Heritage has consistently been one of the top programs in north Alabama, regardless of classification.
