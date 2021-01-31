Just one week of the regular season remains. However, that doesn’t mean the matchups get any less entertaining.
Area contests are through, but several non-area matchups have the potential to be pretty fun.
The top matchup among those will be tomorrow night when Priceville’s girls travel to take on Hartselle.
This year the Morgan County Tournament was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, but this game will be as much of a consolation prize as fans could ask for. The unquestioned top two girl’s teams in Morgan County, Priceville is ranked No. 2 in Class 4A and Hartselle is ranked No. 4 in Class 6A.
The Bulldogs are led by Western Kentucky commit Jenna Walker, while Samford commit Masyn Marchbanks is the star for the Tigers.
Both teams are playing arguably their best ball at the moment. Priceville picked up its 20th win Friday, defeating East Limestone. Hartselle, which sits at 19-2, has won 16 games in a row.
Other local girl’s teams
Athens, led by Wake Forest commit Caroline Bachus, is a top 10 team in 6A.
The Hatton Hornets, fresh off a trip to the regional finals in 2020, are 17-3 and on pace to go further this year. Also in Lawrence County, the Lawrence County Lady Red Devils are 16-2 and just recently defeated Hatton in the Lawrence County championship.
Other teams in the area that are doing well: Tanner has come on late in the season with a young squad, and Elkmont is much improved.
Teams on hot streaks
Decatur Heritage showed just how much it is respected earlier this month when it was ranked No. 1 in boys Class 1A despite having a 7-7 record. Now the Eagles are on a hot streak, having reached 11-7.
Decatur Heritage’s stacked early season schedule has it poised to make a run at a second state championship in three seasons.
Another team that’s playing well late in the season is West Morgan. The Rebels have won seven of their last eight games. Carson Muse, who missed five games early in the season, has been a star this year.
No. 1 responds
This week was a big one for the Hartselle Tigers as they finally ascended to the peak of boys Class 6A, claiming the No. 1 ranking after defeating previous No. 1 Huffman
If there were any questions of how they would respond, put them away. In their first game as No. 1, the Tigers destroyed Muscle Shoals on the road 61-33.
Hartselle is going to be a major force this postseason.
