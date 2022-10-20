This week is the last of region play, which means it could be the final push for several area teams to make the playoffs. Another large number of area schools will be celebrating a trip to the playoffs.
Which teams will close out region play on a high note? Let's dive into the picks.
--
Last week: 10-5
Overall: 104-28
--
Priceville Bulldogs at Randolph Raiders: The biggest area game of the week by far, this is a winner-take-all contest for the Class 4A, Region 8 championship.
After trailing in the first half last week, Priceville exploded in the second half, scoring 50 points to take a 72-45 win over Westminster Christian.
If you like points, this could be the game for you. The Bulldogs are averaging 43 points per game, while the Raiders average 47.
A win would give Priceville just its second region title in school history, and its first ever undefeated regular season. Prediction: Priceville
--
Huntsville Panthers at Austin Black Bears: Austin wrapped up the Class 7A, Region 4 championship last week. It was the school's fourth region title since 2016 and second in the state’s highest classification. The Black Bears look to close the regular season Friday unbeaten in region play and on an eight-game winning streak. Prediction: Austin
--
Buckhorn Bucks at Decatur Red Raiders:
The Red Raiders are looking to shake off back-to-back Class 6A, Region 7 losses against Muscle Shoals and Hartselle with Buckhorn (3-5) from Region 8. Buckhorn lost last Friday to Fort Payne, 14-7. Decatur travels to Fort Payne in the first round of the playoffs. Prediction: Decatur
--
West Point Warriors at Brewer Patriots: This game is pretty simple. The winner goes to the playoffs. The Patriots have lost three straight, while the Warriors have won two of their last three. Prediction: West Point
--
Brindlee Mountain Lions at Danville Hawks: Danville is not out of the playoff picture, but they'll need a win Friday to keep any hopes alive. Prediction: Danville
--
Tharptown Wildcats at Falkville Blue Devils: Falkville needs a win over winless Tharptown to wrap up second place in Class 2A, Region 8. That means a home playoff game. Prediction: Falkville
--
Red Bay Tigers at Hatton Hornets: The Hornets lost out on a potential region championship last week vs. Lexington. Now they must win to avoid a potential first round playoff road trip to Fyffe. The Hornets could be without starting quarterback Briley Kerby, who exited last week's game with an injury. Kerby leads the team with 19 total touchdowns. Prediction: Red Bay
--
Ardmore Tigers at East Limestone Indians: The winner advances to the playoffs. The loser doesn’t. Ardmore has lost three straight, while the Indians have won two in a row. Prediction: East Limestone
--
In other games: It’s West Morgan over Wilson, Athens over Fort Payne, Central over East Lawrence, Rogers over West Limestone, Colbert County over Elkmont and Phil Campbell over Clements.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.