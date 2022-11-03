The calendar turned to November this past Tuesday, signaling the beginning of one of the best times of the year, the high school football state playoffs.
For the second season in a row, 10 teams from The Daily's coverage area have advanced to the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s run to a state championship.
This year's area playoff field features teams on hot streaks, teams with tough roads ahead and teams with championship aspirations.
Here's a prediction on how the trip down the playoff road shakes out for area teams:
--
Class 2A, Hatton Hornets at Pisgah Eagles: It's been a great season for Hatton, which finished with seven wins for the first time since 2014.
Despite the seven wins, though, Hatton still had two losses, which both came in region play. That means the Hornets have to hit the road for a long haul all the way to Pisgah.
It's not a road trip to Fyffe, which is what Hatton saved by beating Red Bay to end the regular season, but the Eagles are no slouch. Pisgah finished the year 8-2 with a win over Lexington, which defeated Hatton 48-14 to win the region.
This season is just the start for what is a bright future for Hatton football with so many young players on the roster. Prediction: First-round loss to Pisgah
--
Class 2A, Collinsville Panthers at Falkville Blue Devils: Falkville is one of eight Morgan County teams in the playoffs and one of five hosting a first round playoff game. Don't let the 6-4 record fool you, Falkville lost three of those four games by seven points or less. The Blue Devils have an excellent shot of getting their first playoff win since 2019. Prediction: Second-round loss to Aliceville.
--
Class 3A: Danville Hawks at Mars Hill Panthers: Thanks to an overtime win in September over Susan Moore, Danville proved that the motto "every game matters" is 100 percent true. That win was the tiebreaker that got the Hawks in the playoffs. Prediction: First-round loss to Mars Hill.
--
Class 4A: Central-Florence at Priceville Bulldogs: Priceville finished undefeated in the regular season for the first time in school history. Now the Bulldogs have their eyes set on a state finals appearance. It won't be easy to get there. The 4A playoff field is tough top to bottom, and the Bulldogs are facing potentially a second-round game with Oneonta and a third-round game against Deshler or Etowah just to get to the semifinals. Prediction: Third-round loss to Deshler
--
Class 4A: Westminster Christian at West Morgan Rebels: The Rebels are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2017 thanks to a 9-1 record under second year head coach Drew Phillips. Their first round playoff opponent Westminster Christian likes to score points, but also likes to give up points. The Rebels should get by the Wildcats. It's the second round that will prove difficult, with a road matchup with Cherokee County looming large. Prediction: Second-round loss to Cherokee County.
--
Class 5A: Brewer Patriots at Scottsboro Wildcats: The Patriots took a giant leap forward under second- year head coach Matt Plunkett, finishing 5-5 and punching just their second playoff ticket since 1999. If they can continue to grow, the future could be very bright. Prediction: First-round loss to Scottsboro.
--
Class 5A: East Limestone Indians at Arab Knights: It's hard to find an area team that finished the season hotter than East Limestone. After a 1-5 start, the Indians won their final four, all by double digits. It's hard to pick against Arab, East Limestone's first round opponent, which finished the season 9-1. However, the Indians have plenty of talent and if their late season stretch is any indication, the Knights are in for a fight on Friday. Prediction: First-round loss to Arab.
--
Class 6A: Decatur Red Raiders at Fort Payne: It's been a revitalized Red Raider team this fall. The 8-2 record gives them their first winning season since 2018. A trip to Fort Payne is a long one, but definitely winnable. That would give Decatur its first home playoff game since 2016. Prediction: Second-round loss to Gardendale.
--
Class 6A: Buckhorn Bucks at Hartselle Tigers: For the second-straight year, Hartselle finished the regular season undefeated. The Tigers hope the 2022 postseason goes better than 2021. Hartselle lost last year in the first round to Gardendale which finished just six points shy of playing for a state championship. Friday's first round game vs. Buckhorn should not be a challenge, but a second round game vs. Center Point will. Prediction: State finals appearance.
--
Class 7A: Vestavia Hills Rebels vs. Austin Black Bears: The Black Bears made an incredible turnaround after a rough 0-2 start, winning seven straight to win the region. I'm not going to hold the regular season finale loss to Huntsville against them as Austin had the region locked up and Huntsville is a good team that was fighting to get into the playoffs.
Austin has never won a playoff game in 7A. I think that changes Friday against Vestavia Hills. That would likely set up a second-round home game vs. the Thompson Warriors. Prediction: Second-round loss to Thompson.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.