The first week of the season was a good one for the majority of area teams, with 11 picking up wins.
This week brings another stacked slate of games. Will that result in more wins?
--
Last week: 11-3. Overall: 11-3
--
Decatur Red Raiders at Austin Black Bears: Last Friday yielded different results for these rivals. Decatur stomped Mae Jemison 65-0, while Austin took a tough 45-17 loss at Hartselle.
Austin has beat Decatur seven straight times. The Red Raiders still lead the series, 36-23. Austin will be a far better opponent than Mae Jemison, but an experienced Decatur team will be hungry to end that streak. Prediction: Decatur
--
Jackson-Olin Mustangs at Hartselle Tigers: After averaging 41 points per game in 2021, Hartselle picked up right where it left off, dropping 45 on Austin in the season opener. Jack Smith made his first start at quarterback and looked like a seasoned veteran. Jackson-Olin presents just the kind of big, fast and athletic team from Birmingham that head coach Bryan Moore said his Tigers need to face to get ready for the playoffs. Prediction: Hartselle
--
Carbon Hill Bulldogs at Decatur Heritage Eagles: Decatur Heritage overcame a 19-7 deficit to give Nikita Stover a win in his head coaching debut Friday. Eighth-grader Savarius Evans looked like a star in the making, rushing for 124 yards and two touchdowns. Prediction: Decatur Heritage
--
West Morgan Rebels at Ardmore Tigers: West Morgan’s 41-point offensive explosion put Class 4A, Region 8 on notice Friday that the Rebels mean business. Ardmore came up just short Friday, falling to West Limestone, 27-21, another team in Class 4A, Region 8. Prediction: West Morgan
--
Priceville Bulldogs at Fairview Aggies: Chris Foster's machine at Priceville keeps rolling as the Bulldogs picked up their third straight season-opening win. Fairview, a quarterfinal team in 5A in 2021, defeated Columbia 51-0. Prediction: Priceville
--
Danville Hawks at Falkville Blue Devils: Both teams are looking to bounce back from season-opening losses in this heated rivalry game. Danville couldn't muster much offense in a 24-6 loss to 5A Lawrence County, while Falkville lost a shootout to Vinemont, 46-40. Prediction: Danville
--
Arab Knights at Brewer Patriots: Brewer picked up a 20-13 win over Hanceville last Friday, while the Knights thrashed Albertville 47-14. Prediction: Arab
--
Lawrence County Red Devils at Guntersville Wildcats: Lawrence County picked up its first win under head coach Trent Walker on Friday. A long trip to Guntersville, however, will really test where the Red Devils are in year two under Walker. Prediction: Guntersville
--
Athens Golden Eagles at Bob Jones Patriots: After an easy win over East Limestone, Athens takes on the 7A Patriots, who are coming off a 31-7 loss to Muscle Shoals. Prediction: Athens
In other games, the picks are East Lawrence over Winston County, Hatton over Columbia, East Limestone over Central, West Limestone over Clements, Elkmont over Brindlee Mountain and Mae Jemison over Tanner.
