The first two weeks of a season are always exciting, but there’s just something special about that third week.
Region play kicks off this week. Region championships and slots in the state playoffs are up for grabs.
How many teams will be 1-0 in region play after Friday? Let's dive into the picks.
--
Last week: 11-4. Overall: 22-7
--
Athens Golden Eagles at Decatur Red Raiders: What an emotional win last week surely was for Decatur. Beating rival Austin for the first time since 2014 has the Red Raiders off to a 2-0 for the first time since 2010. It will surely be a golden homecoming for the Red Raiders, who are playing at Ogle Stadium for the first time this season.
On the other side, after a dominating season opener over East Limestone, Athens fell back to earth with a 44-21 loss to Bob Jones. A Decatur team flying high might be too much for the Golden Eagles to start region play. Prediction: Decatur
--
Hartselle Tigers at Cullman Bearcats: Hartselle head coach Bryan Moore felt his team didn't play their best a week ago. If that's the case, future opponents should be worried because the Tigers still dominated Jackson-Olin, 39-6.
Senior quarterback Jack Smith has been electric this season, throwing for 512 yards, six touchdowns and adding over 111 yards and two touchdowns rushing. The senior will face his biggest challenge to date, however, making his first road start in a hostile environment. Two of Cullman's three wins over Hartselle since 2010 have come at home against first year Tiger quarterbacks so Smith will need to bring his A game Friday night. Prediction: Hartselle
--
Sparkman Senators at Austin Black Bears: For the first time since 2014 Austin is 0-2 to start the season. The stats speak to the unparalleled success the Black Bears have had under head coach Jeremy Perkins in recent years, but as they head into region play, the team is still searching for answers. Austin doesn't get an easy region start either. The Senators have won two straight against the Black Bears and have won both their games this season by a combined 119-9. Prediction: Sparkman
--
Decatur Heritage Eagles at Valley Head Tigers: The young Eagles keep finding a way to win under first-year head coach Nikita Stover. Both squads have a common opponent, with each team beating Section already this season. Decatur Heritage bested the Lions on the road 24-22, while Valley Head won 26-20 in overtime. Prediction: Decatur Heritage
--
Brooks Lions at West Morgan Rebels: The red-hot Rebels get a big test to open region play, facing off with Brooks, last year's region champion. Brooks was unable to keep up in an offensive shootout vs. Mars Hill a week ago, letting the game slip away in the fourth quarter. That bodes well for a Rebels team that has put up 90 points in two games this season. Prediction: West Morgan
--
Madison County Tigers at Priceville Bulldogs: Priceville picked up one of its biggest wins in program history a week ago, beating Fairview, a 2021 5A semifinals, 54-47 in a thriller on the road. The Bulldogs come streaking into region play 2-0. Prediction: Priceville
--
Susan Moore Bulldogs at Danville Hawks: The Hawks are glad to be home after a 0-2 road trek to start the year. The Bulldogs are also 0-2 this season. Prediction: Danville
--
Sheffield Bulldogs at Falkville Blue Devils: After a heartbreaking loss to start the season, Falkville bounced back with a dominating win over Danville last week. Prediction: Falkville
--
Ardmore Tigers at Brewer Patriots: Both teams are coming off rough shutout losses as they enter region play. Prediction: Brewer
--
In other games:
It's Russellville over Lawrence County, Rogers over East Lawrence, Fairview over East Limestone, Deshler over West Limestone, Lauderdale County over Clements and Tanner over Tharptown.
